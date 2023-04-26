ACO plans fish fry fundraiser

Arkansas Community Organizations will have a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the NTPFC Church, 2106 E. Sixth Ave. The price for the dinners is $12 without dessert, and $14 with dessert, according to a news release. Details: ACO, (870) 536-6300.

Expo breakfast ticket deadline Friday

The deadline to purchase Business Expo Breakfast tickets or a sponsored breakfast table of eight is this Friday at noon.

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Business Expo 2023 on May 4 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The Business Expo Breakfast begins with food being served at 7:30 a.m. and the program from 8-9 a.m. in the Convention Center Banquet Hall.

The keynote speaker will be Carlton Saffa of Saracen Casino Resort, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Breakfast tickets are $25 each. Table sponsorship for eight people is $300.

The Trade Show VIP Hour at the center will be open from 9-10 a.m. followed by general admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The booth rate for trade show exhibitors is $250 for members and $360 for non-members.

To purchase tickets, sponsorships, or for details contact Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

DRA announces infrastructure fund

The Delta Regional Authority announced funding availability for the Community Infrastructure Fund that will support economic and community development needs within DRA's region.

Approximately $30 million is available to address basic public and transportation infrastructure, as well as flood-control issues for communities within DRA's eight-state service area. Funding has been made available, in part, by the 2018 Farm Bill and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, PL 117-58) signed by President Biden, according to a news release.

Details: https://dra.gov/programs/critical-infrastructure/community-infrastructure-fund/