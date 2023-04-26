Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper State News Asa Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Community Briefs

Today at 3:50 a.m.

ACO plans fish fry fundraiser

Arkansas Community Organizations will have a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the NTPFC Church, 2106 E. Sixth Ave. The price for the dinners is $12 without dessert, and $14 with dessert, according to a news release. Details: ACO, (870) 536-6300.

Expo breakfast ticket deadline Friday

The deadline to purchase Business Expo Breakfast tickets or a sponsored breakfast table of eight is this Friday at noon.

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Business Expo 2023 on May 4 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The Business Expo Breakfast begins with food being served at 7:30 a.m. and the program from 8-9 a.m. in the Convention Center Banquet Hall.

The keynote speaker will be Carlton Saffa of Saracen Casino Resort, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Breakfast tickets are $25 each. Table sponsorship for eight people is $300.

The Trade Show VIP Hour at the center will be open from 9-10 a.m. followed by general admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The booth rate for trade show exhibitors is $250 for members and $360 for non-members.

To purchase tickets, sponsorships, or for details contact Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

DRA announces infrastructure fund

The Delta Regional Authority announced funding availability for the Community Infrastructure Fund that will support economic and community development needs within DRA's region.

Approximately $30 million is available to address basic public and transportation infrastructure, as well as flood-control issues for communities within DRA's eight-state service area. Funding has been made available, in part, by the 2018 Farm Bill and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, PL 117-58) signed by President Biden, according to a news release.

Details: https://dra.gov/programs/critical-infrastructure/community-infrastructure-fund/

Print Headline: Community Briefs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT