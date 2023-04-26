Divisions show on Israeli Memorial Day

JERUSALEM -- The contradictions that make up Israel -- its economic and military prowess and its deep divisions and rancorous politics -- were on full display Tuesday as the country mourned its fallen soldiers and began celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

The jarring transition from Israel's Memorial Day to its landmark anniversary ceremony, meant to be a stunning display of unity that transcends the usual noise of Israeli politics, came as a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government to overhaul the judiciary has spurred weeks of protests.

Critics fear the changes would weaken the Supreme Court and erode the country's democratic character. Netanyahu and his supporters argue the overhaul is needed to rein in a liberal and overly interventionist court of unelected judges.

After weeks of mass protests and dissent from within his own coalition, Netanyahu said he would pause the overhaul in hopes of finding a compromise.

On Tuesday, arguments and protests over the judicial crisis broke out at a few burial sites on the most solemn day on Israel's national calendar, when its 24,213 war dead and 4,255 victims of militant attacks are honored.

At a cemetery in the southern city of Beersheba, hard-line National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attended and addressed a Memorial Day ceremony, even after bereaved families appealed to him to stay away -- or at least not speak on behalf of the government.

Even before Ben-Gvir turned up at the graveyard, scuffles and insult-laden shouting matches broke out between his supporters and opponents.

In Tel Aviv, a group of bereaved families held a separate ceremony to avoid visiting cemeteries and interacting with right-wing politicians.

People across the country came to a standstill for two minutes when the whine of air raid sirens sounded late in the morning.

"Citizens of Israel, the siren this year, the intensely Israeli signature call, is a wake-up call for all of us. The cost of internal strife is heavy," Israel's figurehead President Isaac Herzog said late Monday.

In a speech at the ceremony at a Jerusalem military cemetery, Netanyahu recalled the lives of several fallen soldiers and spoke of the "brotherhood" of the Israeli people, a kinship fortified by military service that is compulsory for most Jews.

"We will stand together as brothers and ensure our independence," Netanyahu said.

After sundown Tuesday, the country shifted to exuberant celebration, kicking off its 75th Independence Day as trumpets blared and drums rolled.

"Doing it together means crying together in memorial services and rejoicing together at Independence Day," Netanyahu said in his pre-recorded address at the mass commemoration.

Even as the party got underway and the speaker of parliament, Amir Ohana, began lighting the first of 12 torches, representing the 12 tribes of Israel, crowds of anti-government protesters unfurled a banner featuring a blazing torch labeled "Democracy."

Protesters also planned demonstrations for Saturday. The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, is set to resume next week following its break over the national holidays.

The Independence Day celebration went smoothly despite swirling fears of disturbances. Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who is overseeing the ceremony, had directed the event's organizers to cut away from the live broadcast in the event of anti-government protests, Channel 12 News, Israel's top television program, reported.

Palestinians generally commemorate what they call the "catastrophe," of May 14, 1948 -- in which hundreds of thousands of them fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel's creation -- on May 15.

Information for this article was contributed by Tia Goldenberg of The Associated Press.