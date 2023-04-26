Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper State News Asa Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Downtown Rogers road closing set for rail crossing work

by Ron Wood | Today at 1:00 a.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Historic buildings line W. Walnut Street on Monday Oct. 10, 2016 in downtown Rogers' historic district.


ROGERS -- A temporary closing of Arkansas 12 is planned in downtown Rogers to allow repairs at a railroad crossing.

The closing is planned from 6 a.m. Sunday until midnight Tuesday to allow Arkansas & Missouri Railroad to remove and replace tracks and repave approaches at the railroad crossing near the intersection of Arkansas 12 (East Locust Street) and North Arkansas Street.

Traffic will be detoured using barrels, message boards and signs.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the area.

Contact A&M Railroad at (479) 751-8600 with any questions.


Print Headline: Road closing scheduled in Rogers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT