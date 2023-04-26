Downtown Rogers road closing set for rail crossing work





ROGERS -- A temporary closing of Arkansas 12 is planned in downtown Rogers to allow repairs at a railroad crossing.

The closing is planned from 6 a.m. Sunday until midnight Tuesday to allow Arkansas & Missouri Railroad to remove and replace tracks and repave approaches at the railroad crossing near the intersection of Arkansas 12 (East Locust Street) and North Arkansas Street.

Traffic will be detoured using barrels, message boards and signs.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the area.

Contact A&M Railroad at (479) 751-8600 with any questions.



