Eagles 2023 First-Round Draft Pick Predictions

The Eagles have the 10th overall selection in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the result of a trade with the Saints last April. In that deal, general manager Howie Roseman traded the No. 16 and No. 19 picks in 2022 and a sixth-rounder in 2022 for the No. 18 pick in 2022, a third and seventh-rounder in 2022, the Saints first-rounder in 2023 and second-rounder in 2024. In hindsight, it looks like Roseman got the best of the Saints in that deal.

Coming off a trip to the Super Bowl, the Eagles dont have a ton of needs on their roster. As a result, the team could go in a few different directions at No. 10. The folks at SI Sportsbook believe the biggest need is on the offensive line, where the Eagles are at -143 to focus on that position. Every other position is currently at plus money, with defensive lineman coming in second at +150 and cornerback third at +500.

The Eagles should have their choice of some of the best offensive linemen in the draft, as only the Raiders and Bears are projected to go in that direction over the first nine picks. According to Sports Illustrateds Top 100 big board, the best options are Northwesterns Peter Skoronski, Ohio States Paris Johnson Jr. and Broderick Jones out of Georgia. If Philadelphia did go in this direction, it would be the second time in the last five years it took a lineman with its first-round pick.

There have also been a lot of mock drafts that have the Eagles taking a cornerback, and thats a better wager for the money at +500. If Roseman decides to go with that position, he could have his pick of either Oregons Christian Gonzalez or Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois. Those are the top two cornerbacks in the 2023 class.

For those who want to take a chance on a long shot, running back could be it. While the team added Rashaad Penny, hes not been durable at the NFL level. That could make the Eagles at least consider taking Bijan Robinson. At +1200, that would be quite the payoff. The only two teams that might be in on Robinson ahead of them are the Falcons at No. 8 overall and possibly the Bears at No. 9.

