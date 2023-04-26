EDITORIAL: On the outs

There's an awful lot of schadenfreude going around these days when it comes to Fox News, Tucker Carlson, CNN, Don Lemon . . . the list keeps getting longer. By the time you read this, we might be missing a Big Name or two, maybe a network.

As somebody said the other day, if you hate Tucker Carlson, you had a good time Monday morning. If you hate Don Lemon, you had a good time Monday morning. That says a lot about American politics and the media that so many people had a good time Monday morning. And it says nothing good.

We suppose you might not have to cry for either one of the big-named guys who got their walking papers earlier this week from their perches atop the media industry. They probably weren't living paycheck to paycheck. Still, they have lost their jobs. And not just their jobs have been lost: The press has reported about others. Those others likely didn't make millions each year.

The rest of us in the media, however, might find a lesson here. An important one.

Could it be, that by mixing news and opinion, big media companies--and not just big ones--run the risk of huge defamation claims, and as a result might be rethinking things? The $787-million-plus settlement that Fox negotiated with Dominion Voting Systems didn't bankrupt the network, not in the least. But this might not be the last settlement. And the Murdochs didn't get wealthy by giving away money.

It might not be common knowledge when the cable news shows switch from hard news to opinion, and back again. Or at least not as common as some of us think.

There is a lot to be said about a media outfit having both news and opinion. This one has both. But we put a clear wall of separation betwixt us, lest the two mix accidentally. Oh, we can say hello to reporters in the stairwell, but we on the opinion side don't tell reporters what to cover. And their editors don't tell our commentators which position(s) to take. It works out well here. As it does with any good media organization.

(Our considered editorial opinion on great newspapers: They should be like great meals. With meat and starch on the front page, dessert in Sports--we eat dessert first--with the comics being like a good red wine, tickling your nose. Unfortunately, the editorials in most American newspapers too closely resemble the glazed beets of the meal. Yeee-uck!)

The problem with one side, either news or opinion, leaking into the other parts is that it makes the dish about as appetizing as when the glazed beets leak into the potatoes. When news and opinion mix, many readers/viewers/online visitors can't figure out which is which, and might decide they can't get the straight dope from the outlet. And trust goes to about where it is right now with the media, which comes in just ahead of Congress in the polls.

Which is why we at this newspaper label opinion--whether it's John Brummett or a restaurant review. See our Statement of Core Values on page 2A every day. But we will give those opinions! And how! For that is another part of the news business, and for some of us an important part.

The only thing worse than a newspaper that allows opinion to slip into the news columns might be the boring, milksop, jellyfish of a snowflake newspaper that refuses to run opinions and editorials at all. (They exist!) We remember that Dante held a special place just outside hell for those who never called good good and bad bad. Apparently the poet didn't have enough respect for them to give them a special ring inside hell proper. They were left outside, being chased by stinging bugs for all eternity.

But to combine news and opinion seems a bad idea. And if you don't clearly label them--the cable news channels don't--then you open yourself up to criticism. And sometimes to more than that.

Maybe it's wishful thinking, but if the media can change this habit, we might put some space between our poll numbers and those of Congress.