Extension hosts mental health rally

It's OK to talk about mental health. That was the underlying theme at the first Arkansas Extension Homemakers' Southeast Delta and Northeast Ouachita districts' Multi-County Rally. Nine Arkansas counties participated at the April 13 event.

The theme was Self-Care Love Yourself Mental Health Awareness, and the event was organized by the two districts.

These cover Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson and Lincoln counties.

The rally was sponsored by the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers, and held at the Pursuit Church Fellowship Hall, 1400 Centennial Lane, at White Hall.

Admission was free, said Dot Hart, AEH's state chairman. She also serves as Jefferson County Extension Homemakers County Council president and AEHC Delta District director.

The speakers' messages flowed well one into the next, and ranged from mental health and suicide prevention to Mediterranean cooking, yoga and physical fitness.

The rally also featured a group of White Hall High School teenage speakers, who are part of the on-campus NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) program.

NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness, according to its website. It also offers resources, support and education.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is the third leading cause of death among teenagers.

"People were happy with the speakers and the message of mental health awareness and the importance of self-care," according to an end-of-rally survey, Hart said.

"We were attempting to get the word out about the importance of mental health care ... To get others to talk about it," Hart said.

MORE ABOUT EXTENSION HOMEMAKERS

Last year, the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council announced that "AEHC Cares – Mental Health and Well-Being" was their two-year state community service project. This event fit that theme, Hart said.

Mary Ann Kizer is the Jefferson County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences agent and AEHC advisor.

"AEHC is the Family & Consumer Sciences volunteer organization for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture," Kizer said.

Through its membership, it strives to provide informal education in such areas as food, nutrition, money management, health, wellness, childcare and family, Kizer said.