Family members of man robbed, shot outside North Little Rock home ask for help finding killer

Family members of a man shot dead last week in North Little Rock gathered at the scene of the homicide Tuesday afternoon to call on anyone with information identifying the killer to speak to police.

Jimmy Dale Turner, 57, was killed the night of April 17 in the 500 block of West 17th Street, police have said. Family members, including Turner's daughter and brother, said Tuesday that he was robbed and shot right outside his home, possibly by someone he knew.

Natasha Turner saw her father's death on footage from a doorbell camera mounted next to the front door, she said Tuesday.

"No child should have to see their father in that condition," Natasha Turner said.

The video shows Dale Turner speaking with the assailant, whose face is not clearly seen in the footage, before the assailant shot Dale Turner, family members said. That footage was turned over to detectives to aid in the investigation.

The killer took money and a cellphone from her father, Natasha Turner said.

A clip of the footage shown to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter showed a man, identified as Dale Turner, lying on the ground in the front yard of the house.

His family says the killer shot him at least one more time while he was wounded on the ground. Dale Turner was pronounced dead at the scene, police said last week.

Dale Turner's brother Calvin Owens, who was on the phone with his sibling just before the shooting, said he thinks the way Dale Turner spoke to the shooter indicated he knew him.

The family said they think the killer was lurking in the home's carport waiting for Dale Turner to return home that night. He got back around 11:20 p.m., in line with his normal routine, they said, which makes them think the suspect knew Dale Turner's schedule or had been stalking him.

"He knew who it was, and that's why [the shooter] killed him," Owens said.

The killing was even more shocking because of Dale Turner's kindness and generosity, Owens said Tuesday.

"What messed my mind up is that if he would have asked for help, whoever it was, [Turner] would have helped him," Owens said.

Natasha Turner was devastated that her father appeared to have been killed over money because life "is worth more than the couple thousand dollars that you got out of his pocket," she said.

Owens pleaded with whoever knows who killed his brother to come forward and report it to police, even if they wish to remain anonymous.

Dale Turner will be deeply missed by his family, including children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Natasha Turner said.

"He was really their everything to them and he was definitely everything to me," she said.

The family members were joined Tuesday by Benny Johnson, founder of activist group Arkansas Stop the Violence, and officers and detectives from North Little Rock police.

Johnson, a friend of Dale Turner's, said he had just eaten lunch with him the day before the murder, and it was hard to believe that he was gone.

Police have yet to publicly identify a suspect in the homicide, and as of Tuesday afternoon were not offering a reward for information, a spokesperson said. However, Central Arkansas Crimestoppers will likely issue a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer, she said.



