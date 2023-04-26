Fence defect aided in Pulaski County jail inmate’s escape, sheriff’s office spokesman says

A convict recaptured by law enforcement on Monday after six days on the run exploited weaknesses in the Pulaski County jail's perimeter to escape last week, a sheriff's office spokesman said Tuesday.

Some of the details were still unclear and will be addressed by an active internal investigation, Lt. Cody Burk said, but it appeared that Henri Hatten, 56, escaped cell block W2 an hour or two before an early morning headcount April 19 found him missing.

Hatten got from the cell block into an attached exercise yard and used some sort of defect in the yard's fence to escape before throwing a blanket or some similar material over the razor wire on the perimeter fence to help him climb over it, Burk said.

There were no indications that Hatten committed other crimes while on the run before he was arrested with the help of Little Rock police around 2:30 p.m. Monday at 410 S. University Ave., Burk said.

Hatten faces a felony escape charge and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening, Burk said. Before the escape, he was due to serve a 35-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a domestic battery charge.

With the new charge, Burk said, it was not yet clear if or when he would be transferred to a prison.

Hatten was charged after he was arrested for beating his former fiancee with a hammer. According to court records, he beat Scherice Johnson, 51, "without provocation as she got ready for work 10 days before Christmas in 2021."

The attack left Johnson bleeding when police arrived, noting that she sat there "with brain matter exposed."

Hatten pleaded guilty, then unsuccessfully tried to withdraw his plea and argue that he was defending himself against Johnson.

When Hatten escaped from the detention facility Wednesday, deputies warned that he "might be dangerous."

Information for this article was contributed by Ashley Savage of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.