Five high school seniors win National Merit Scholarships

Five Arkansas high school seniors are among 840 nationally to win corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 107 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.

The Arkansas students were included in the first announcement of National Merit Scholars in 2023 by National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The corporation will name recipients of National Merit $2,500 Scholarships on May 10, and winners of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards June 7 and July 10.

More than 7,140 students will ultimately receive this year National Merit Scholarships worth approximately $28 million.

The Arkansas students, their high schools, their career fields and the organization financing their scholarship are:

Savanna L. Duey of Camden, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, biochemistry, Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation.

Nathan C. McMath of Fayetteville, Fayetteville High, computer engineering, McGraw-Hill Global Education Holdings.

Rylee G. Myers of Harrison, Harrison High, medicine, FEDEX Freight Scholarship.

Kira A. Rich of Jonesboro, The Academies at Jonesboro High, music, Automatic Data Processing Henry Taub Memorial Scholarship.

Dason L. Hensley of Western Grove, Valley Springs High, law, FEDEX Freight Scholarship.

Most of the awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.