FRONT BURNER: 8 cookbooks our food editor is reading and cooking from this spring





It's time for another installment of what I'm reading and cooking from lately.

Some of these books are new and one or two are a year or so old.

■ "Trejo's Cantina: Cocktails, Snacks and Nonalcoholic Drinks From the Heart of Hollywood" by Danny Trejo with Hugh Garvey (Clarkson Potter, April 18, $28). Intriguing, interesting, entertaining, informative and unexpected are just a few of the words I've used talking about this book to friends. So far, all the recipes I've tried (including the Red Alert featured in our strawberry story) are solid and tasty and live up to the book's introduction "And that's what this book is all about: easy food that's a celebration in every bite." I've been particularly impressed with the "Badass Booze-Free Drinks" and the "Snacks and Sides" chapters.

■ "Shaq's Family Style: Championship Recipes for Feeding Family and Friends" by Shaquille O'Neal with Rachel Holtzman, Matthew Silverman and Matthew Piekarski (Ten Speed, April 2022, $29.99). This cookbook is a bit like Shaq — big, bold, unapologetic and so very likable. The recipes are easy, approachable and may have you drooling on the pages just flipping through for such dishes as Frosted Flakes-Crusted French Toast With Cinnamon-Whiskey Maple Syrup, Loaded Potato Waffles, Shaq Sausage Slam (breakfast sausage, eggs, cream cheese, cheddar on toasted bread or a bagel), The Uncle Jerome (a spicy, crispy, fried chicken sandwich), Smash Burgers With Jalapeno-Pimento Cheese, plus ribs, chicken pot pie, carnitas and a chapter of more vegetable-focused lighter recipes.

■ "The Unofficial Dollywood Cookbook: From Frannie's Famous Fried Chicken Sandwiches to Grist Mill Cinnamon Bread, 100 Delicious Dollywood-Inspired Recipes" by Erin K. Browne (Adams Media, April 4, $22.99). One doesn't need to be a fan of Dolly Parton's 150-acre, Pigeon Forge, Tenn., theme park to enjoy this book, but it helps. What you won't find in this book: a single photo of the park's namesake. You will find a history of the park, tidbits about Dolly Parton, a basic park map and dozens of recipes for things like Hazelnut Churros, BeaverTails, Fried Green Tomatoes, Meatloaf Stackers, 25-Pound Apple Pie, assorted funnel cakes and more.

■ "The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z" by Tamar Adler (Scribner, March 14, $35) offers a second or third life for every possible tidbit of leftovers one might imagine. Water from cooking potatoes? Use it in place of some of the broth or use to make a quick gravy from pan drippings or swap it for some of the liquid in yeast bread. Potato peels? Toss them with a little oil, salt and pepper and grated cheese and bake until crisp; top with scallions or chives. Wilted dill? Discard the soggy parts and mix the rest with yogurt or sour cream along with a little garlic and lemon juice for a dip that goes great with potato chips. Carrot peels? Fry them until crisp and then season as desired and serve over salads, rice or soup. Carrot tops? Blitz with garlic, pine nuts, parsley, parmesan and olive oil for pesto.

■ "Muy Bueno Fiestas: 100+ Delicious Mexican Recipes For Celebrating the Year" by Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack (Weldon Owen, April 11, $39.99). This book is filled with delicious recipes for food and drink, plus a variety of fun craft projects from cascarones (featured March 29) and sugar skulls to tamale Christmas ornaments and tissue paper flowers.

■ "Sweet Enough" by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter, March 28, $35). I want to like this book more than I actually like this book. The recipes and the writing are excellent. The photography is a turn off. There are way too many high angle photos of laps, legs, bathing suited-crotches, chins, hands and a few feet. Just show me the food.

■ "Castle Rock Kitchen: Wicked Good Recipes From the World of Stephen King" by Theresa Carle-Sanders with a foreword by Stephen King (Penguin Random House, Oct. 2022, $35) expertly weaves together the cuisine of Maine and the works of Stephen King, pairing each recipe with a corresponding story. Dog Days French Toast Casserole ("Cujo"), Sausage on Cheese Biscuits to Go ("The Institute"), Potato and Collard Soup ("The Long Walk"), Holy Frijole Enchiladas ("Elevator"), Blueberry Cheesecake Pie ("The Body").

■ "Dark Rye and Honey Cake: Festival Baking From Belgium, the Heart of the Low Countries" by Regula Ysewijn (Weldon Owen, Feb. 14, $39.99). History, folklore, recipes — this fascinating book delves deeply into the pastries of Belgium as well as parts of the Netherlands and Luxembourg, detailing each recipe's history, origin, regional overlap, as well as serving rituals and traditions.



