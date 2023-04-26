Garcia, Astros end Rays’ 14-game home streak

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Luis Garcia scattered three hits over six innings and the Houston Astros ended the Tampa Bay Rays' 14-game season-opening home winning streak, taking a 5-0 victory Tuesday night.

Only three teams had a longer run than the Rays, who are 20-4 overall.

"It was a little weird," Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash said of the first home loss. "Walking in there [the clubhouse] with no music or anything like that, but I'm guessing they'll get the music back on soon."

The 1880 Chicago White Stockings, who became the Cubs, hold the MLB record for the longest season-opening home streak with 21. The 1886 Detroit Wolverines had an 18-game stretch, while the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association won 16 in a row, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The announced crowd for the game between the MLB-best Rays and the defending World Series champion Astros at Tropicana Field was just 9,916.

Garcia (2-2) struck out 7, walked 2 and allowed 1 runner to reach scoring position. The right-hander was coming off a start last Wednesday in which he gave up two hits over seven shutout innings in an 8-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Garcia, he was great, especially against a hot team and a very good offensive team," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. "He had command of every pitch."

The Astros are 4-1 on a six-game road trip that includes a three-game sweep at Atlanta.

Tampa Bay entered outscoring its opponents 157-64. The Rays were held homerless for the second consecutive game after going deep 48 times during an MLB-record 22 straight to begin a season.

It was the first time the Rays have been shut out this season.

RED SOX 8, ORIOLES 6 Jarren Duran hit a grand slam in the third and Boston withstood a five-run ninth inning by host Baltimore as the Orioles' seven-game winning streak ended. The Red Sox led 8-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth before the Orioles rallied with a leadoff homer by Gunnar Henderson and a one-out grand slam by Cedric Mullins.

TWINS 6, YANKEES 2 Joe Ryan (5-0) became the first five-game winner in the major leagues this season, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach hit two-run homers in the sixth inning.

BLUE JAYS 7, WHITE SOX 0 Jose Berrios struck out a season-high nine over seven innings, Danny Jansen homered twice and Toronto extended Chicago's losing streak to six.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 8, PIRATES 7 Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning against Colin Holderman (0-1) as Los Angeles rallied from a five-run deficit to beat host Pittsburgh. The Pirates' seven-game winning streak ended. It was their longest since an 11-game run in 2018.

NATIONALS 5, METS 0 Josiah Gray (1-4) pitched six overpowering innings and Keibert Ruiz homered as Washington beat New York.

CUBS 6, PADRES 0 Justin Steele (4-0) pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning in his fourth straight win, and host Chicago beat San Diego.

BRAVES 7, MARLINS 4 Charlie Morton pitched seven strong innings, Ozzie Albies homered twice and host Atlanta beat Miami. Morton (3-2) allowed 3 hits and 1 run with 2 walks and 9 strikeouts on a season-high 108 pitches

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 7, RANGERS 6 Jonathan India hit a go-ahead, two-run single to cap a six-run eighth inning, and host Cincinnati rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat Texas.

ROCKIES 5, GUARDIANS 1 Colorado's Charlie Blackmon hit his 40th career leadoff homer and an RBI double off Cleveland's Peyton Battenfield (0-2) in a three-run second that built a 4-0 lead.

MARINERS 5, PHILLIES 3 Jarred Kelenic homered among his three hits, Teoscar Hernandez also went deep and Seattle beat host Philadelphia.

TIGERS 4, BREWERS 3 Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer as visiting Detroit beat Milwaukee to snap a four-game skid.