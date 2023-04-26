Grant in honor of Shepherd

The memory of Dorothy Shepherd was recently honored through the presentation of an agriculture scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Monticello's College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The scholarship was awarded to Weston Cater of Monticello by Dean Michael Blazier. Shepherd's legacy of hard work, dedication, and support for education and agriculture is reflected in the scholarship awarded to Cater, according to a news release.

Shepherd had a deep connection to agriculture in Southeast Arkansas and was a member of the Arkansas Cattlemen's Association for more than 20 years.

She was also a retired contract poultry grower for Tyson Foods and a longtime farmer and livestock producer.

Her contributions to agriculture in Arkansas extended beyond her own farming activities. In the early 1970s, she actively participated in the development of the Traveler tomato variety with the University of Arkansas's Experiment Station. In 2002, Shepherd and her husband, James Shepherd, were recognized as Drew County Farm Family of the Year.

Shepherd recognized the value of hard work and the importance of supporting and encouraging agricultural education. She frequently baked pies and cakes for auctions to raise scholarship funds for UAM students majoring in agriculture.

