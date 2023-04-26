DEAR READER: You can freeze ginger for up to six months. After that, it's usually dried out and has lost its freshness. If you store it in your refrigerator, wrap it up in cling wrap or foil and store in a clean jar. It should last for nearly a month that way.

P.S. Always look for a small piece of ginger, rather than a large one that won't be used up as quickly.

DEAR HELOISE: You had a recipe for twice baked potatoes that were out of this world. My husband loved them and recently asked me to make them again, but I have lost the recipe. Would you reprint this one for me and other potato lovers?

-- Cody S.,

Mapleton, Utah

DEAR READER: I'd be happy to print that recipe for you.

Twice Baked Potatoes

Baking potatoes

Milk

Yellow food coloring

Butter

Salt and ground pepper to taste

Grated cheese (your choice)

Grated raw onion (any kind)

Chopped chives

Pimentos

Garlic juice or powder to taste, optional

Parmesan cheese

In a conventional or microwave oven, bake potatoes until done. Using oven mitts, cut each potato in half and scoop out the centers with a spoon. Be sure to leave the potato skins intact! Then, place the pulp in a large mixing bowl.

Mash the potatoes while hot, and do not add liquid. I use my beater, or a potato masher will do. Add just a little milk at a time to moisten and add a couple drops of yellow food coloring, butter, salt and pepper. Grate the cheese and raw onion using the coarsest holes of the grater, or use a food processor. Add cheese, onion, chives, pimentos and garlic juice or garlic powder to taste, if using, to mashed potatoes and blend well with a fork.

Do not use a mixer or masher at this point. Gently stuff each baked potato half-shell with the mixture. Don't overstuff. Place in a baking dish. Heat oven to 350 degrees.

After rebaking the potatoes, just before removing them from the oven, a nice touch is to sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top and let it slightly melt a little, to get a brown tinge to the cheese.

