Happy birthday: Welcome to a year of serendipity! You'll be responsible for accidental creations and useful inventions. Excellent organizational and record-keeping systems will help you make the most of this good luck.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): New things will interest you. Your heart will become light, your spirit playful. Anyone who meets you in this mood is a friend you can call on time and again. You're especially compatible with air signs now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To be of service is a pleasure and an honor. You'll accommodate a need so well that you'll soon be depended on to do it repeatedly. There is fulfillment, opportunity and money in this.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You care how things look and feel, mostly because you realize such things can create an emotional response. Lighting, scent, color, temperature -- it all matters. Your talent for arrangement will shine.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The best conversations will end conclusively or lead to the next steps. But even if you only start a dialogue and nothing actionable comes of it, that's still better than no communication.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You don't have to be agreeable. If you decide it feels more authentic to present a challenge, this is a legitimate tactic to heighten the situation. It's better than being predictable, which will only cause others to take you for granted.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't have to do anything more, different or better. It's a comfort to know you're loved how you are, but it doesn't stop you from wanting to improve and see just how far you can go toward fulfilling your potential.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Focusing on the right things will build your confidence. Refrain from comparing yourself to friends and neighbors. The likeliness of getting what you want will be proportional to the degree you believe in yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Each person's perception is self-created -- a mental formation of the bits they've absorbed. You cannot control what another person is capable of sensing or understanding about you. It's not always worth it to meet the preferences of others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Once your attention is engaged, you are totally focused on the one who commanded it. That said, it won't be easy to get your attention today. Only the most interesting people need apply.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Just because others have accomplished what you're aiming for doesn't mean there's less room for you. Truly, your version will be unique, so go for it! Through the effort, you will gain friends and fans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): So much is going right in a relationship. The parts that aren't working can safely be ignored. It's better to put your effort into growing the more promising aspects than to try for a perfection that is ultimately not attainable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Confidence isn't thinking a lot of yourself. Rather, it's the opposite. Your curiosity and selfless generosity will orient you in such a way to be unconcerned with your own interests, unworried about how you're coming across and all the more attractive because of it.