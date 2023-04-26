Kim Keon Hee, South Korea's first lady, prompted dozens of dog farmers to rally in opposition to her reported comments supporting a ban on dog meat consumption, a centuries-old practice that has fallen out of favor with many people.

Michael Drouin of Merrimack, N.H., lost his right to vote in the state as he pleaded guilty to jamming a legislative candidate's cellphone on election day by flooding it with calls and texts by posting a fake Craigslist ad for a free trailer with the candidate's number, though he told the court, "It was a joke, I meant no harm."

Aimenn Penny of Alliance, Ohio, a member of a "white lives matter" group, told investigators he tried to burn down Community Church of Chesterland using Molotov cocktails, federal prosecutors say, because he wanted to "protect the children and stop the drag show event."

Joshua Hartup, a Fort Wayne, Ind., police officer whose vehicle fatally injured a pedestrian in a crosswalk, was disciplined for four previous crashes while on duty, according to the department, getting suspended once and reprimanded three times.

Zephaniah Dwayne Baker, a former pastor who has repeatedly run for mayor and other offices in Columbus, Ga., was jailed on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, felony battery for family violence, possessing a gun during a crime and cruelty to children.

William Kendall, district attorney of Houston County, Ga., suspended the Warner Robins Police Department's entire six-officer narcotics unit as his office investigates suspected misconduct.

Rick Johnson, former speaker of the House in Michigan and then head of a marijuana licensing board, pleaded guilty to bribery, admitting he accepted $110,000 in exchange for approving applications for dispensaries.

Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, pleaded guilty in the deaths of two patients at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Mo., two decades ago, among nine patients who died in what prosecutors describe as "medically suspicious" events.

Cassy Sleeper said in a Facebook post, "Scariest 30 minutes of my life this morning," when 173 passengers aboard an American Airlines flight out of Columbus, Ohio, heard loud noises and saw flames shooting out of an engine after a bird strike before the damaged plane returned to the airport safely.