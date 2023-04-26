Jaguars 2023 NFL Draft First-Round Predictions

The Jaguars have the 24th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and oddsmakers believe their most likely first-round pick will be a defensive player, with cornerback being the odds-on favorite.

Despite starting the season 2-6, Jacksonville won the AFC South in their first year under head coach Doug Pederson. It was also their second season with signal-caller Trevor Lawrence, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick.

The Jaguars are loaded with young talent on offense but defensively they have more work to do. In 2022, Jacksonville allowed the fifth most passing yards per game and they were bottom-five in sacks.

Who Will the Jaguars Pick First in the NFL Draft

Cornerback +170

Defensive Lineman +250

Offensive Lineman +350

Tight End +350

Wide Receiver +1200

Linebacker +2000

Safety +2000

Running Back +8000

Quarterback +15000

Odds via SI Sportsbook

The odds at SI Sportsbook match exactly with this list of Jaguars' team needs.

The highest rated cornerback on our Big Board is Oregons Christian Gonzales. The 62 cornerback notched four interceptions and nine forced incompletions in his first year for the Ducks after transferring from Colorado State. However, the Jaguars will almost certainly need to trade up to nab Gonzales, with plenty of other teams also in need of help in their secondary. Marylands Deonte Banks, Penn States Joey Porter, Jr and Mississippi States Emmanual Forbes are more likely to be available when Jacksonville is on the clock at pick 24.

But, lets say the Jaguars decide to save defense for the later rounds. General manager Trent Baalke could instead continue to build up their offensive line. In a mock draft earlier this month, Giblerto Manzano has offensive tackle Darnell Wright out of Tennessee landing in Jacksonville.

In Conor Orrs most recent mock draft, the Jaguars opt for tight end Dalton Kincaid out of Utah. Evan Engram was fantastic in 2022 and is returning as one of Lawrences top targets, but on a one-year franchise tag.

Should the Jaguars choose to draft an offensive lineman or a tight end first, bettors who invest $100 would see a $350 profit. Thats slightly more attractive than the odds for a cornerback (+170) or a defensive lineman (+250).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.