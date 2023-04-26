Japan’s first lunar lander believed to be destroyed

More than six hours after a Japanese company lost contact with its spacecraft moments before touchdown Tuesday, it confirmed there was was "a high probability" that the lander had slammed into the moon.

After a 4½-month mission, ispace had been on the verge of doing what only three countries -- Russia, the United States and China -- have done: successfully land a spacecraft on the moon.

Takeshi Hakamada, founder and CEO of ispace, held out hope even after contact was lost as the lander descended the final 33 feet. Flight controllers peered at their screens in Tokyo as minutes went by with only silence from the moon.

Official word finally came in a statement: "It has been determined that there is a high probability that the lander eventually made a hard landing on the moon's surface."

Hakamada vowed to try again, saying a second moonshot is already in the works for next year.

"If space is hard, landing is harder," tweeted Laurie Leshin, who worked on NASA's Mars Polar lander that crashed in 1999. "I know from personal experience how awful this feels."

The 7-foot Japanese lander carried a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toylike robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust. There were also items from private customers on board.





Named Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit, the spacecraft had targeted Atlas crater in the northeastern section of the moon's near side, more than 50 miles across and just over 1 mile deep.

It took a long, roundabout route to the moon following its December liftoff, beaming back photos of Earth along the way. The lander entered lunar orbit March 21.

Flight controllers were able to ascertain that the lander was upright as it used its thrusters to slow down during Tuesday's final approach. Engineers monitoring the fuel gauge noticed that as the tank approached empty, the lander picked up speed as it descended and communication was then lost, according to ispace. That's what leads them to believe the lander crashed.

Founded in 2010, ispace hopes to start turning a profit as a one-way taxi service to the moon for other businesses and organizations. The company has already raised $300 million to cover the first three missions, according to Hakamada.

"We will keep going, never quit lunar quest," he said.

For this test flight, the two main experiments were government-sponsored: the UAE's 22-pound rover Rashid, named after Dubai's royal family, and the Japanese Space Agency's orange-sized sphere designed to transform into a wheeled robot on the moon. The UAE was seeking to extend its presence to the moon, already in orbit around Earth with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station, and in orbit around Mars.

The moon is suddenly hot again, with numerous countries and private companies clamoring to get on the lunar bandwagon. China has successfully landed three spacecraft on the moon since 2013, and U.S., China, India and South Korea have satellites currently circling the moon.

NASA's first test flight in its new moonshot program, Artemis, made it to the moon and back late last year, paving the way for four astronauts to follow by the end of next year and two others to actually land on the moon a year after that.