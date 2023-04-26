Johnson County sheriff gets July 28 jury trial in Crawford County





VAN BUREN -- The jury trial for Johnson County's sheriff in connection with gun- and drug-related felony charges stemming from his December arrest is set for 9 a.m. July 28 at the Crawford County courthouse.

The trial date for Jimmy Stephens, 58, of Clarksville was set during a pre-trial hearing in Crawford County Circuit Court on April 4, according to court records.

Prosecutor Kevin Holmes charged Stephens on Jan. 10 with felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, as well as a misdemeanor speeding count, court records state. Stephens waived formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea through one of his attorneys, John Everett of the Everett Law Firm in Farmington.

Stephens was arrested Dec. 3 after a traffic stop along U.S. 71 near Mountainburg, according to a statement from Bill Sadler, then-spokesman for the Arkansas State Police. Stephens was booked into the Crawford County jail, after which he was released on a $25,000 bond.



