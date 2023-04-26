Judge sentences rape defendant to 30 years in prison but said he would prefer it was a life sentence





A Washington County man who admitted to videotaping himself raping a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday by a federal judge, who told him if he could he would sentence him to spend the rest of his life in prison, "and go home and sleep very easily tonight."

Steven Luckett, 38, of Fayetteville, pleaded guilty last December to one count of production of child pornography, admitting that he had produced video depictions of himself raping the 14-year-old victim, and he also admitted to having molested another minor girl -- 12-years-old -- but denied videotaping those encounters.

Under U.S. sentencing statutes, Luckett was facing a 15- to 30-year prison term and although factors related to his conduct pushed the recommended guideline sentence to life in prison, that recommendation automatically defaulted to a 30-year guideline sentence.

Luckett came to the attention of law enforcement in Fayetteville in October 2020 after allegations of child sexual abuse in regard to five minor children surfaced, dating to when Luckett lived in Little Rock. A Fayetteville police detective was told by a 12-year-old girl he interviewed that Luckett had raped her numerous times over a three-year period and that she believed he had taken video of her. A second minor victim, 14, told police that Luckett had tried to have sex with her but she refused, telling police that Luckett "offered to pay her $20 to let him do it but she still refused so he paid her $20 not to tell anyone." Bryant said the 14-year-old told police that she had fallen asleep one day on a sofa next to Luckett and woke up to discover him trying to molest her.

Under questioning by police, court records indicated, Luckett admitted to having videoed himself having sexual contact with the 14-year-old but said he was trying to determine if she was sexually active and told police he wanted to "check her for physical signs of sexual activity" while he videoed the encounter.

In the court record, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant said Luckett denied any further sexual contact with the 14-year-old but that he admitted to investigators to having several sexual encounters with the 12-year-old victim.

Luckett's attorney, Molly Sullivan with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, made no motions for a sentencing departure or variance, requesting only the guideline 30-year sentence. Sullivan did request that Luckett receive mental health counseling while in prison for an "untreated history of sexual abuse" as a child.

"But I want to make clear," U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky asked her, "you don't believe that justifies a lower sentence, is that correct?"

"That is correct," Sullivan replied. "We're just asking that the court order mental health treatment."

Bryant called one of Luckett's victims -- who was 14 at the time of Luckett's arrest -- and the girl's mother to provide victim impact statements. The mother told Rudofsky that Luckett had gained a position of trust and used it to abuse all five of her children and had threatened to kill her if anyone told.

"They all endured physical, verbal, mental and emotional abuse," the woman said. "My daughters endured sexual abuse, exploitation and intimidation."

She continued, describing for Rudofsky the effects on her daughters including ongoing flashbacks, panic attacks, night terrors, PTSD, depression and anxiety.

"They battle suicidal thoughts and have to fight the urge to self-harm," she said, her voice breaking at times. "They live with the shame and the thought that there was something they could have done to change what he did ... He made the choice to act on his depraved and disgusting urges. He was completely aware that what he was doing was wrong and he did everything in his power to keep it a secret ... For my children, the things they have endured is a life sentence."

The woman's daughter described multiple instances of sexual abuse at the hands of Luckett and she described the fear in his eyes when he asked her if her mother knew about the abuse and the relief when she told him no.

During the testimony, Luckett stared straight ahead with no apparent emotion but would occasionally turn his head to look toward his victims seated in the gallery with a pointed glare.

"I think it was a hearing last week you asked me a question and I told you that through this job we've learned it can always get worse," Bryant said to the judge at the conclusion of the testimony. "Today is an example of that. My biggest regret in this case is that the statutory maximum is 30 years ... I don't think there is any term of years that can punish him for what he did. I think there's a higher being for that."

Rudofsky appeared stunned by the offense conduct described and at one point appearing to be briefly overcome and could be seen wiping at his eyes before continuing the hearing, his voice unsteady for a few brief moments.

"You're very lucky I can't go above 30 years," he said to Luckett. "I would sentence you to life and go home and sleep very easily tonight ... Thirty years is the appropriate sentence here, but like I said, it's only appropriate because I can't go any higher by law."

Rudofsky told Luckett that during a recent child pornography case he had told the defendant that his conduct was the worst the judge had ever seen during his two years on the bench.

"That was very short-lived, sadly," he said. "This is the worst conduct I've ever seen since I've been on the bench, by far. This is monstrous conduct ... I don't have the words to convey to you how disgusting, evil, monstrous, morally depraved your actions have been and what will surely be a lifetime of consequences for your multiple, multiple victims ... What you did was cowardly and I hope you live with that for the rest of your life."

In addition to the 30-year prison term, Rudofsky sentenced Luckett to spend the rest of his life on supervised release after he leaves prison.

"Supervised release for the rest of your life is the minimum that's necessary to protect the public after you get out of prison," he said to Luckett before turning to address his victims. "A terrible, terrible thing happened to you, but it was not your fault at all ... It was the worst sort of thing that happened to you ... but please, please do not let it define you ... You should go on to live good, happy, full lives with your family and friends because that's what you deserve."



