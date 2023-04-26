KASU-FM host Tabor is named news director

Brandon Tabor, the local on-air host during the "Morning Edition" national program on KASU-FM in Jonesboro, has been named news director, Station Manager Mark Smith announced Tuesday.

During his time at KASU -- a National Public Radio member station licensed to Arkansas State University -- Tabor led the station's conversion to a new content management system, which enhanced the design and functionality of the station's website, kasu.org, Smith said. KASU was among the first stations to adopt the new system. His work on the station's website has been used as a model for other NPR member stations using the same system.

The news director position became vacant in March after Johnathan Reaves, the station's former news director, moved into the role of academic adviser for media and communication in the ASU College of Liberal Arts and Communication.

Tabor earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in mass media from Henderson State University and his Master of Science in Mass Communications from ASU. While he was in the master's program, Tabor joined the Arkansas State Association of Black Journalists. He also was among the team of volunteers who helped launch a low-power FM community station, KLEK, where he continues to volunteer.

Tabor has received a first-place award from the Associated Press for his work on a sports feature. Two of his most recent reports following the March 31 tornado in Wynne have been shared nationwide on NPR newscasts. Tabor, who is from Wynne originally, joined the KASU staff in November 2015 as a content producer and as an on-air co-host for local segments during the 5 a.m.-9 a.m. "Morning Edition" shift. He will continue as the "Morning Edition" local host in Jonesboro while the station seeks a new local host for the program.