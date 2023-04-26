Dame Edna missed

I have to note with sadness the passing of Australian comedian Barry Humphries (aka Dame Edna Everage). I first encountered Dame Edna when I turned on the television during my 1984 Australia trip. After I had recovered the very important body part that I had laughed off, I thought to myself, "Man, that woman is funny!" At that time, I had not been let in on the real joke.

I have to say that, if Budweiser had partnered with Dame Edna instead of that very strange Dylan Mulvaney, I might have gone back to drinking beer. I guess it is not to be.

Tangentially, I am really grateful for the new computer format of the Democrat-Gazette. I was able to see videos that brought back some fond memories.

ZACK MOBLEY

Batesville

Protecting the brand

The Board of Trustees may have already made its decision to associate with the University of Phoenix by the time I write this letter, but I feel the need anyway.

Institutions of higher learning like the University of Arkansas are all about reputation. Some students choose to attend the University of Arkansas because of the Razorbacks, because Fayetteville is a great college town, but above all because of the institution's academic reputation. Ours is first-rate. We are a Research I University and there is excellence in research and teaching all across the colleges. The Honors College attracts the best students in the nation. Our reputation is both national and international.

Association with the University of Phoenix--a for-profit institution with, to say the least, a checkered past--would diminish the University of Arkansas. President Bobbitt seems obsessed with the for-profit model and with online learning in general. As we have learned during the past year, traditional students overwhelmingly prefer a face-to face classroom experience. The e-versity has proved to be a flop. Online learning should be a last resort for students who find a physical presence on campus impossible.

The University of Arkansas is a first-rate institution with a distinguished past and a bright future. I ask the board to keep it that way.

RANDALL WOODS

Fayetteville

Unequal treatment

Any judge or politician that has used any type of birth control should not have a say in the abortion issue. Furthermore, if you are going to ban any type of birth control, remove Viagra and similar pills, and take condoms off the shelves because they kill probably trillions of babies each year. Also, ban vasectomies and punish any doctor that performs them with the same penalties that apply to doctors that perform abortions; those procedures kill trillions of babies also.

I am surprised that some lawyer hasn't filed a class-action lawsuit that women are being punished and men are not, yet they are 50 percent of the problem.

CHARLES MAYS

Rogers

In search of the truth

Re Philip Martin's piece on journalism in America, most of what he said I already knew. You know, about people having the right to say and write whatever they want but sometimes there really are consequences. My major beef with Fox News is that it uses Americans and turns them against other Americans for the sake of profit.

After seeing the damage done by Rupert Murdoch, quite frankly, I consider him an enemy of my country. He has used the compassion of many good Americans to instill fear, anger and resentment on people who are actually very much like them. People who are patriots, good parents, good citizens and people of faith, and he turned them not just into political enemies but political monsters.

Murdoch has made our country weaker. More vulnerable. You remember "e pluribus unum": out of many, one. It carried us through World War II. If China, Russia and Iran came calling, would we be ready today? You expect trash from men like Alex Jones, but you should look to a nationally recognized news group like Fox to feel some sense of responsibility when it comes to the cohesion of our nation. I'm sure many who read my words will cry, "What about MSNBC and CNN?" And I would concur. Any untruth is damaging. But blatant lies that damage the soul of our country and justify our acceptance of people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos simply for a "yes" vote will eventually destroy our country.

I really believe we'll overcome this. I certainly hope so. The last national election told me that everyone hasn't been fooled by false election claims and other falsehoods. We should be insulted by talking heads telling us things we really know in our hearts aren't exactly the truth. What they are telling us is, "We don't think you're smart enough to know the difference in what we say and what is true." We should all be in search of the truth. I know it's what most good Americans were taught and we should be aggressive in our pursuit of it.

WADE GREEN

Camden