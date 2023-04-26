Lions 2023 First-Round Draft Pick Predictions

The Lions have the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which they received along with Jared Goff via the Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade two years ago. They also own pick 18, meaning they get to select twice in the first round. In total, the Lions have nine picks for the 2023 draft.

But, who will they take first?

Oddsmakers believe a cornerback will go to Detroit according to the -125 odds, with a defensive lineman also being a likely choice at +125.

What Position Will the Lions Select in the First Round

Cornerback -125

Defensive Lineman +125

Quarterback +900

Wide Receiver +1200

Running Back +1400

Offensive Lineman +2000

Tight End +2500

Safety +5000

LInebacker +5000

Last season, the Lions chose defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at the second pick in the drafct, and later in the first round they chose wide receiver Jameson Williams, who just received a six-game suspension for violating the league's gambling policy. Despite the need to potentially draft a wide receiver, this years class is not as rich at the position as previous classes, so it is unlikely they will use their first pick for a wideout (+1200).

In fact, the oddsmakers dont agree with our list of team needs at SI, except for one position: defensive lineman.

In the most recent mock draft at SI, Conor Orr predicts edge Lukas Van Ness will land in Detroit. Van Ness is a strong power rusher out of Iowa who could help a Lions defense that allowed the third-most passing yards per game last season.

The Lions will also still be looking for their long-term replacement for T.J. Hockenson in addition to needing some help until Willams is back. Bettors who like a lot of value could consider pulling a ticket for the Lions to take a tight end first, with a 25-to-1 payout. If the Lions opt to take Dalton Kincaid, a tight end out of Utah who has strong route-running ability, those who pulled a $100 ticket will see a $2500 payout.

However, the most likely scenario is that the Lions take a cornerback at pick six. Oregons Christian Gonzalez would be the most likely choice according to our Big Board.

