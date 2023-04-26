Little Rock woman arrested after attack on security agents at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX — A Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of assaulting three Transportation Security Administration agents at the Phoenix airport after a dispute over apple juice, authorities said Wednesday.

TSA officials said Makiah Coleman, 19, attacked the officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as she was going through security just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to court documents, Coleman became upset after TSA officers took away her juice because large amounts of liquids aren't allowed.

Coleman was ranting as she tried to retrieve the juice from a disposal bin but was pushed away by a TSA agent, authorities said.

Coleman then scuffled with other officers — biting one agent, punching and elbowing another in the head, and grabbing the ponytail of a third, the documents say.

Phoenix police were called to the scene and took Coleman into custody. They said she now faces several misdemeanor assault charges, one count of criminal damage and a low-level felony count of aggravated assault, and that she was being held in lieu of $4,500 bond.

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers called it an "unprovoked and brazen physical attack" and said it caused the closure of the checkpoint, forcing about 450 travelers to go to another checkpoint for their security screening.

Two agents were taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries before being released, according to TSA officials.

They said any threat, verbal abuse or physical violence toward TSA employees could result in criminal penalties and fines of up to nearly $14,000.

In June 2019, a 19-year-old Texas man was arrested at Sky Harbor after authorities said he attacked five TSA agents and attempted to rush through a security checkpoint.

One transportation security officer was taken to a hospital and four were taken to urgent care clinics in that incident. The man was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and five counts of misdemeanor assault.