Minor arrested after firearm found in vehicle at Maumelle High School

Following a report of a firearm on the Maumelle High School campus at 100 Victory Lane, Maumelle police investigated and found a firearm in a vehicle there, the department said on Facebook.

Capt. Shannon Giompoletti, a spokesperson for the Maumelle Police Department, said the report came in shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. A juvenile has been arrested in this case.

The identity of the minor, and whether or not they were a student, was not immediately released.

Police said that there is no threat to students or faculty.

Jessica Duff, a spokeswoman for the Pulaski County Special School District, said on Wednesday the school did not go into a lockdown "because there was never a threat."