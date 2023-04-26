Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Minor arrested after firearm found in vehicle at Maumelle High School

by Remington Miller | Today at 1:21 p.m.

Following a report of a firearm on the Maumelle High School campus at 100 Victory Lane, Maumelle police investigated and found a firearm in a vehicle there, the department said on Facebook.

Capt. Shannon Giompoletti, a spokesperson for the Maumelle Police Department, said the report came in shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. A juvenile has been arrested in this case. 

The identity of the minor, and whether or not they were a student, was not immediately released. 

Police said that there is no threat to students or faculty. 

Jessica Duff, a spokeswoman for the Pulaski County Special School District, said on Wednesday the school did not go into a lockdown "because there was never a threat."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT