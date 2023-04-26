Mixed news sinks stocks to April low





Wall Street tumbled Tuesday to its worst day in a month on worries about the strength of corporate profits and the economy after some mixed reports.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% to break out of a weekslong lull. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2%.

First Republic Bank had the biggest loss in the S&P 500 by far, and its stock nearly halved after it said customers withdrew more than $100 billion during the first three months of the year. That doesn't include $30 billion in deposits that big banks plugged in to build faith in their rival after the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history shook confidence last month.

The size of the drop in deposits renewed worries about the U.S. banking system and the risk of an economy-sapping pullback in lending. That overshadowed First Republic's beating analysts' expectations for earnings at the start of the year, and its stock plunged 49.4%.

The majority of companies so far this reporting season have been topping expectations, but the bar was set considerably low. Analysts are forecasting the worst drop in S&P 500 earnings since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic froze the global economy. That's why Wall Street is focused just as much, if not more, on what companies say about their future prospects as they do about their past three months.

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. fell 10% after the company met profit forecasts but said it made less in revenue than expected. It also said its revenue for the full year will likely come at the low end of its prior forecast, citing a challenging economy and other factors.

Shares of Danaher Corp. were another big weight on the market, falling 8.8% despite the company reporting better earnings and revenue than expected.

On the winning side, shares of PepsiCo Inc. rose 2.3% after the company beat profit expectations.

The heart of earnings reporting season is approaching, and more heavy hitters arrived after trading closes for the day.

Shares of Microsoft Corp. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. rose in after-hours trading after the companies reported profits above expectations. Because they're two of the biggest companies on Wall Street by market value, their stock movements carry extra weight on the S&P 500 and other market indexes.

Overall, the economy is under stress from high interest rates by the Federal Reserve to control inflation. High rates can stifle inflation, but only by putting the brakes on the entire economy and hurting investment prices. Big chunks of the economy outside the job market have already begun to slow or contract.

With so much uncertainty about whether inflation can return to the Fed's target without causing a recession, "we remain skeptical that markets are out of the woods," Barclays strategists led by Stefano Pascale said in a report. They also pointed to "the risk of something breaking" in the financial system because of high rates.

Wall Street is also worried that struggles within the U.S. banking industry will tighten the brakes even further on the economy. First Republic said its deposits have stabilized since late March, but it's still working to cut expenses. If it and other banks pull back on lending, it could lead to lower growth across the economy.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 65.41 points to 4,071.63. The Dow dropped 344.57 points to 33,530.83, and the Nasdaq fell 238.04 points to 11,799.16.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.39% from 3.50% late Monday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, fell to 3.95% from 4.11%.

Information for this article was contributed by Joe McDonald and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.



