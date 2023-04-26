More refugees flee Sudan as new cease-fire buckles

CAIRO -- Sudanese and foreigners streamed out of the capital of Khartoum and other battle zones, as fighting Tuesday shook a new three-day truce brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia. Aid agencies raised increasing alarm over the crumbling humanitarian situation in a country reliant on outside help.

A series of short ceasefires the past week have either failed outright or brought only intermittent lulls in the fighting that has raged between forces loyal to the country's two top generals since April 15.

The lulls have been enough for dramatic evacuations of hundreds of foreigners by air and land, which continued Tuesday. But they have brought no relief to millions of Sudanese caught in the crossfire.

In a country where a third of the population of 46 million already needed humanitarian assistance, multiple aid agencies have had to suspend operations and dozens of hospitals have been forced to shut down. The U.N. refugee agency said it was gearing up for potentially tens of thousands of people fleeing into neighboring countries.

Calls for negotiations to end the crisis in Africa's third-largest nation have been ignored. Thousands of Sudanese have been fleeing Khartoum and its neighboring city of Omdurman.





Fuel prices have skyrocketed, to $67 a gallon from $4.20, and prices for food and water have doubled in many cases, the Norwegian Refugee Council said.

The new 72-hour cease-fire, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was to last until late Thursday night, extending a nominal three-day truce over the weekend.

The Sudanese military, commanded by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the rival Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, said Tuesday they would observe the cease-fire.

In separate announcements, they said Saudi Arabia played a role in the negotiations. But fighting continued, with explosions, gunfire and the roar of warplanes overhead around the capital region.

Dr. Bushra Sulieman, a Sudanese-American physician who headed the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Khartoum, was stabbed to death outside his home, the Doctors' Syndicate said. Colleagues said he had been treating those wounded in the fighting in recent days and that it was not known who killed him.

The World Health Organization meanwhile expressed concern that one of the warring parties had seized control of the central public health laboratory in Khartoum.

Dr. Nima Abid, the WHO representative in Sudan, did not identify which side held the facility but said they had expelled technicians and power was cut, so it was not possible to properly manage the biological materials.

Clashes meanwhile escalated in the western Darfur region, residents said. Armed groups, wearing RSF uniforms, attacked several areas in Genena, a provincial capital, burning and looting properties and camps for displaced people."

At least 459 people, including civilians and fighters, have been killed, and over 4,000 wounded since fighting began, the U.N. health agency said, citing Sudan's Health Ministry. Among them were 166 deaths and over 2,300 wounded in Khartoum, it said.

Those who are able have made their way to the Egyptian border, Port Sudan or relatively calmer provinces along the Nile. But the full scale of displacement has been difficult to measure.





Mohammed Mahdi, of the International Rescue Committee, warned that resources were growing thin at the Tunaydbah refugee camp in eastern Sudan after 3,000 people fleeing Khartoum took refuge there, joining some 28,000 refugees from Ethiopia.

At least 20,000 people have fled from Khartoum to the city of Wad Madani, 100 miles to the south, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. Some 20,000 Sudanese have fled to Chad and around 4,000 South Sudanese refugees living in Sudan have returned home, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

Meanwhile, airlifts of foreigners continued.

Germany said its last rescue flight would take off Tuesday, having so far evacuated nearly 500 people over three days. French military spokesman Col. Pierre Gaudilliere told journalists Tuesday that the French evacuation mission was completed and had flown out more than 500 people from 40 countries, though a Navy frigate will remain off Port Sudan to help evacuations.

After growing criticism of its failure to help civilians, Britain said Tuesday it conducted its first evacuation flight for U.K. private citizens from an air base near Khartoum for Cyprus, with two more flights expected overnight. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said reconnaissance assets are helping to determine safe routes but that no U.S. troops are on the ground.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Lawless and Kirsten Grieshaber of The Associated Press.