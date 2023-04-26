More than a stepchild

Andrew Rogerson, the chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, announced his resignation in August 2019. It was a time of declining enrollment and large budget cuts at UALR. Surprisingly, there wasn't a national search for his replacement.

Contrast that with the recent search for a chancellor at the UA's flagship campus in Fayetteville. The drama went on for months and included numerous meetings of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.

Less than two weeks after Rogerson resigned, the board accepted UA System President Donald Bobbitt's recommendation that Christina Drale be named UALR chancellor. Drale had served as the school's interim executive vice chancellor and provost since October 2018. A California native who earned a bachelor's degree, master's degree and doctorate from the University of California at San Diego, Drale was a career academic who was unknown among the Arkansas business community.

I heard that week from disappointed business leaders who were hoping for a high-profile person who would travel the state and sell the school, much like the late Bill Bowen did for the law school that's now named for him. Bobbitt felt an insider was needed to get UALR's financial house in order. The board authorized Bobbitt to enter into a two-year employment agreement with Drale.

As Drale began her job, she also stayed inside the UALR tent when it came to filling key vacancies. She announced that her new executive vice chancellor and provost would be Ann Bain, who had joined the school 32 years earlier and most recently served as dean of the UALR College of Education and Health Professions.

In October 2019, Drale named George Lee as athletic director rather than conducting a search as most NCAA Division I schools do. Lee had worked for the athletic department on budget issues since 1996. Drale said at the time that Lee would serve a two-year appointment to stabilize the department. Drale called him "more of a behind-the-scenes" person who would "analyze where we can do things more efficiently."

Bobbitt and the board decided to leave Drale in place for more than two years. Drale, in turn, decided to leave Lee in place for more than two years.

The initial decision to promote Lee didn't sit well with some Trojan supporters. One of those I quoted in an Oct. 23, 2019, column was prominent Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass, who said there was "no opportunity for input from external supporters."

Last month, Crass became Gov. Sarah Sanders' first appointee to the UA board. Having worked in the governor's office for almost a decade, I can tell you that those 10-year appointments are among the most coveted in state government. In Sunday's column, I pointed out that UALR has long been a stepchild in the minds of UA board members. Trustees focus their attention on Fayetteville.

I have no doubt that Crass will spend the next decade making sure his fellow trustees realize that Arkansas will be better off when its largest city is home to a top-notch institution of higher education. Crass, who played basketball at Ouachita Baptist University, previously served on the War Memorial Stadium Commission, the UALR Board of Visitors and Ouachita's President's Advisory Council.

"I have developed an interest in supporting higher education in our state," he said at the time of his appointment. "My college and law school experiences provided me with an opportunity to follow my dream of being a lawyer. The challenges of higher education are enormous with downward pressures on enrollment and upward pressures on cost."

As for Drale, the pandemic hit less than a year into her tenure as chancellor. But positive news came when it was announced in May 2020 that the school had received a $25 million gift from an anonymous donor, the largest in its history. UALR had watched its enrollment drop from more than 13,000 students to fewer than 9,000.

Drale spent her first few months trying to get the books in order through a tough process known as retrenchment. Retrenchment is the only way outside of dismissal for good cause that a school can lay off tenured professors. The UA System allows both academic retrenchment and what's known as financial exigency retrenchment.

Drale said at the time: "It's important to understand that retrenchment is a step in a larger plan for the university to get to a financially sustainable position. I chose to pursue academic retrenchment for two reasons. One, I didn't think our financial situation was to the point of exigency. We weren't to that point yet, and I didn't want to get to that point. And academic retrenchment allowed us to carefully look at our academic profile, our academic programs and to, in essence, right-size instructional staff after a decline in enrollment over an extended period."

More than a dozen faculty members were laid off. The good thing about the $25 million gift is that it came with a lot of flexibility rather than being for a building, as is so often the case with big gifts. The largest part of the gift--$15 million--is funding needs-based scholarships. The other $10 million is being used for student retention and success initiatives. For now, those initiatives appear to be working.

In the knowledge-based economy of the 21st century, strong universities will be required for Arkansas to achieve its potential. At some point, legislators and UA board members need to get the message that UALR's success is tied to the overall success of the state, not just that of Little Rock.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.