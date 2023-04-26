Mott ordered to spend 30 days in prison for his role in U.S. Capitol breach

A Flippin coffee shop owner was ordered on Wednesday to spend 30 days in prison for his actions during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jon Thomas Mott, 40, of Yellville, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building as part of a plea agreement in November. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

Besides the 30-day prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ordered Mott to serve three years probation and to pay $500 restitution.

Mott, who remains free on his own recognizance, will be allowed to self-report to prison, according to an entry on the federal court docket in the District of Columbia.

Mott's sentencing hearing was held Wednesday by video teleconference.

Mott's attorney had asked the judge to sentence his client to probation only.

Federal prosecutors argued for one month incarceration, saying Mott had a "lack of sincere remorse or contrition for his illegal conduct,” according to a sentencing memorandum from Assistant U.S. Attorney Graciela Rodriguez Lindberg.

She cited a GiveSendGo.com campaign in which Mott "claims that he and other January 6 rioters have been mistreated by law enforcement officials."

During an interview with FBI agents after his arrest, Mott said he believed the Capitol was breached by “bad people” like Antifa, and then he and other “good people” entered because it was open, according to Lindberg's sentencing memorandum.

Mott spent 17 minutes in the Capitol before police pushed him out of the building,

Once in the Capitol, Mott “argued aggressively with police officers,” wrote Lindberg. When an officer used a baton to “limit Mott’s advance, Mott grabbed the baton with his right hand and pushed it away.” Mott then yelled at the officer, “don’t touch me” and “if you don’t touch me, I won’t touch you,” according to the prosecutor’s memorandum. Mott argued with other officers before leaving the building, according to the court document.

On Wednesday, the judge dismissed three other counts against Mott at the government's request, according to a court docket entry. The dismissal of those three charges was part of the plea agreement.



