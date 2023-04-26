Melissa McCarthy is out front on People magazine's new "Beautiful Issue." The "Bridesmaids" star says being on the cover "felt like it was saying something really lovely to my younger self, to my 20-year-old self. Maybe to other people, too." People on Tuesday revealed McCarthy's selection and the cover for the issue that hits magazine racks Friday. McCarthy, 52, recounted for the magazine her upbringing on a farm in rural Illinois and how she went through a punk phase, complete with a mohawk and blue hair, when she was in high school. "I was fascinated because when I walked down the street and I looked like that, it was the first time that I'd ever had people kind of make fun of me or say really mean things to me, even adults," she said. "I just kept thinking, you don't know me, I didn't do anything to you. It was a real big eye-opener that people are just judging left and right." McCarthy says it wasn't until her 30s, when she met husband and producing partner Ben Falcone, that she started feeling comfortable with herself. The couple, who have two teenage daughters, have been married since 2005. The actor said she wants others to find similar peace of mind. "When someone's being their authentic self and it hurts no one else in the world. ... The simplest rule is just be kind," she says. McCarthy stars as the sea witch Ursula in Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid," which will be released in May.

"Jackass" star Bam Margera punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs, then took off on foot, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday in announcing criminal charges. An arrest warrant was issued for Margera, 43, and police said they were looking for him. State police said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. Margera's brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door that morning, and punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents. Jesse Margera said he'd also found a threatening handwritten note signed "Bam," a police affidavit said. Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series "Viva La Bam," fled on foot through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit says. Bam Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment and four counts of terroristic threats.