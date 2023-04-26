Piano store planning

Fayetteville location

The owner of a Steinway & Sons piano showroom in Little Rock is expanding the business to Fayetteville.

Steinway Piano Gallery, at 4155 N. Steel Blvd., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment. Besides a retail showroom, the Northwest Arkansas gallery will have a small performance space for recitals and other events.

The new gallery and Steinway Piano Gallery-Little Rock are owned by Stephen Wirges, who has represented Steinway in Arkansas since 2012.

"I've been coming to the Ozarks since I was a child to listen to folk music, and I now see a growing interest in classical and jazz here as well," Wirges said.

"Bringing Steinway to Fayetteville is an opportunity to contribute to the long tradition of music in the Ozarks," Wirges said. "We're looking forward to many years of local musical partnerships."

Along with the concert grand pianos and uprights, the showroom also offers Steinway-designed Boston and Essex pianos. The factory-authorized dealer offers sales and service.

-- Serenah McKay

Tech interns remain

among the best paid

The highest-paying U.S. internships are still in technology, despite recent job cuts in the industry and a shift to austerity in recent months.

More than half of the 25 most richly rewarding internships are in the technology industry, according to Glassdoor, a website that compiles workers' reviews of their employers. The ranking was based on salary reports from March 2022 to March 2023 by current and former U.S.-based interns on the platform.

Fintech firm Stripe and video game developer Roblox topped the list with an average salary of more than $9,000 a month for the temporary, entry-level gigs, which mostly go to college students and recent graduates. That would translate to a wage of about $56 an hour or an annual salary of about $108,000.

That's more than double what the average intern actually made in 2022, about $25 per hour.

Other well-paid internships can be found on Wall Street and in consulting, from finance companies such as Capital One and JPMorgan Chase to advisory firms such as McKinsey and Bain.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Index sits at 764.17

after drop of 19.83

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 764.17, down 19.83.

"U.S. stocks suffered their biggest drop in two months after news of disappointing earnings results and a potential asset sale at Republic Bank combined with a lower than expected result from the consumer confidence report," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.