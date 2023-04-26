North Little Rock police investigating threat to Lakewood Middle School

The North Little Rock police are investigating after officers were notified about threats made against Lakewood Middle School on Tuesday, a news release from the Police Department said.

Police were notified around 6 p.m. on Tuesday that threats to the 7th and 8th grade campus, located at 2400 Lakeview Rd, the release said on Wednesday afternoon.

“The nature of the threats are not being released at this time due to the information being a detail of the active and ongoing investigation,” the release said.

Authorities are working with school officials to ensure the safety of students and staff across the district, the release said.

“We do not believe there is an immediate threat to any school campus in North Little Rock,” the release said.

Patrols around the school district’s facilities have been increased, police said, and the patrols will continue throughout the course of the investigation.