PB kids gather for day of play

It was a community day of play on a rainy Friday as the Pine Bluff Community Services Office, Early Head Start and Head Start celebrated with children, families, and staff as part of Arkansas Children's Week.

With over 300 children among St. Peter's, David Vaughn and Blake Street head start centers, all gathered inside the St. Peter's gymnasium for the statewide tradition celebrated for more than 30 years in Arkansas.

This year it was held April 15-21. According to project coordinator Kimberly Johnson, ACW celebrates children of all ages and their educators and families. Through ACW, early educators and youth development professionals highlight the needs of children and families and the accomplishments of the adults who work with them.

Ansheka Nelson, the program manager who organized the local event, said this year's theme was "Play Yards, Neighborhoods, and Other Special Places."

"We considered ways to nurture children's positive relationships with their immediate environment and the world right outside their door," she said. "We are a community service office offering a lot to the community."

Nelson explained how many parents were unaware of the different resources and extra support located in the community, so while entertainment for the kids included face painting, games, a bounce house, and a surprise appearance from McGruff the bloodhound crime dog with the Pine Bluff Police Department, vendors and community guests were there to provide resources for parents and guardians.

Those guests included the Corvette Brothers of Pine Bluff, the Pine Bluff Fire Department, HIPPY, Mayor Shirley Washington, the Pine Bluff Police Department and Friendship Aspire Academy, which formed a partnership in 2022 with the Community Service Office.

"I am so grateful that the Pine Bluff Police Department came out with McGruff. The kids were just ecstatic. They were so excited," said Nelson.

"We had some guests, because of the rain, it stopped them from coming," added Johnson. "We had plans to host our event outside but the rain didn't hinder the fun. We just transitioned inside."

Brittany Carroll, the parent of 2-year-old twin girls, appreciates the organization's services. Having had children enrolled in head start nearly 13 years ago, she said it was a no-brainer where her twins McKenzie and McKiyia Carroll would go when they were born.

"The staff here were patient with me and gave me time to get everything together," she said. "The teaching staff is excellent and takes good care of the kids. My kids love all the teachers."

"Here at Community Services Office we serve Early Head Start and Head Start families with children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old under the leadership of our executive director, Mrs. Leslie Paschal-Barnes," said Johnson.

Johnson said the pandemic affected enrollment early on because many parents were afraid to let their children return to school. Now that a sense of normalcy has returned, the kids are back in full force, but retaining teachers has been challenging.

"Since covid it has been hard to get staff," she said. "The staff we do have, they work hard and I am grateful for them."

Johnson said they are recruiting for student enrollment and staff, adding she has a teacher, Linda Lockett, who is a 37-year veteran. Early Head Start serves children from birth to 3 years old. Head Start serves children ages 3-5.

Johnson thanked her staff for their hard work and dedication and said nothing would be possible without them.

Johnson said Barnes implemented mental health and wellness days for the staff, an important tool they utilize to relax and reset.

As the children and parents enjoyed the festivities, Johnson explained why the theme of Arkansas Children's Week was so important, showing off the new playground equipment the St. Peter's location recently acquired.

"The everyday places we share with children matter," she said. "We strive to make our indoor and outdoor areas welcoming to our children and families, fostering trust and belonging, and inviting play and exploration."

From the colorful classrooms to the courtyards featuring exciting playground equipment, Johnson said it is important to optimize the opportunities and experiences for the children.

"Arkansas Children's Week gives us an opportunity to connect our children and their families to their communities," she said. "We help children develop a relationship with the people, places, and events that set the Pine Bluff community apart from the rest."

Project coordinator Kimberly Johnson (right) gives Brittany Carroll, the parent of 2-year-old twin girls, McKenzie and McKiyia Carroll, books and other resources available during the Family Fun Day celebration. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)



Head Start students embrace McGruff the crime dog. (Special to the Commercial)

