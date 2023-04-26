Pioneers, Pats split doubleheader

BATESVILLE -- Marion and Batesville continued to jockey for position in the crowded 5A-East baseball standings Tuesday as the teams split a conference doubleheader at Dianne House Lamberth Field.

Batesville (17-8, 8-4 5A-East) rode a dominant start from sophomore Mark Brissey in the opening game as the University of Arkansas commit pitched a no-hitter in a 3-1 victory. Brissey struck out 12, issued 3 walks, and surrendered an unearned run.

Marion (15-8, 8-4) turned the tables in the nightcap by scoring twice in the first inning and four times in the decisive fourth inning for a 6-4 victory.

Marion sophomore Carson Catt started and worked 6 strong innings, striking out 7 and scattering 6 hits while giving up 4 runs. Senior Jett Sutton relieved Catt in the seventh with a runner aboard and gave up one hit to notch the save.

Marion scored first in the second inning of the opener when Catt reached on an error with two outs before scoring on a wild pitch.

The 1-0 lead lasted until the bottom of the third, when Cale Glasgow reached on a dropped third strike. Glasgow reached second on a passed ball, and Conner Cunningham drove Glasgow in with a single to tie the game at 1-1.

The Batesville rally continued when Brissey helped his cause by connecting on a double to right field to score Cunningham for a 2-1 lead.

Batesville's one-run lead held a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth. Brissey hit another double and was replaced by courtesy runner Garrett Rice. Rice took third on a wild pitch and scored on Blaine Baxter's groun out to push the lead to 3-1.

Marion rallied in the seventh when Cohen Bumbaugh was hit by a pitch followed by a Catt walk to put the tying run on base. But a Brissey strikeout clinched victory for Batesville.

It was Marion's turn for a come-from-behind victory in the second game after Batesville scored three times in the top of the first. The Patriots scored two runs in the bottom of the first.

The 3-2 Batesville lead held until the bottom of the fourth, when Marion junior Davis York and Catt walked and Sutton reached on a bunt single to load the bags with one away.

That set the stage for freshman Solomon Flores, who cracked a single into left field that drove in York and Catt for a 4-3 Marion lead.

With Sutton on second and Flores on first, Marion shortstop Matthew Kearney doubled into the gap that easily scored Sutton to push the Patriots' lead to 5-3. A Coleman Barnett groundout drove in Flores as Marion's lead hit 6-3 after 4 innings.

Catt handcuffed Batesville after the three-run first inning, barring the Pioneers from the scoreboard as he took the ball again for the seventh.

But that's when Glasgow singled and Cunningham doubled to set Batesville up with two runners in scoring position with nobody out.

Sutton entered and got Brissey to ground out, which scored Glasgow and moved Cunningham to third.

Baxter hit a sharp grounder to York at third, and he threw home to cut down Cunningham for the second out of the inning. Sutton retired Hayden Huckaba to end the Batesville threat.