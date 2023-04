After all these years of political watching, we're not sure we've ever seen this before:

About half of the sitting president's own party don't want him to run for re-election.

Still, according to Reuters/Ipsos, this same president beats the leader in the other party in the general election, beyond the point of the poll's margin of error.

Two-thirds of all voters polled say they don't want either of these men to run again. Yet they are both favored to win their nominations.

What gives?