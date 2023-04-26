Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Predictions for First-Round Pick

After finishing 6-11 last season, the Raiders own the seventh pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and there is much debate surrounding what position they will take first overall. In total, they own nine picks this season as they continue to rebuild the team for second-year head coach Josh McDaniels.

Oddsmakers currently have cornerback only slightly favored (+175) over quarterback (+200).

However, for the past two consecutive drafts, the Raiders have taken an offensive lineman in the first round. Should they make it a third in a row, the payout would be +250.

What Position will the Raiders Draft First ?

Cornerback +175

Quarterback +200

Offensive Lineman +250

Defensive Lineman +350

Wide Receiver +2500

Tight End +5000

Running Back +6600

Safety +10000

Linebacker +10000

Odds via SI Sportsbook

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez Chris Pietsch/USA Today Sports Network

The Raiders signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year contract in the offseason, reuniting him with McDaniels from their days with the Patriots. Many believe quarterback is still a need for the Raiders, as Garoppolo is viewed as injury-prone, and at age 31 the Raiders should also be looking for a more long-term solution. The top quarterbacks in the draft include Alabamas Bryce Young, Ohio States C.J. Stroud, Kentuckys Will Levis, and Floridas Anthony Richardson. With the Panthers, Texans, Cardinals, Colts, Seahawks and Lions drafting ahead of Las Vegas, its possible none of those quarterbacks will be available at No. 7.

Cornerback and offensive line are more urgent needs for Las Vegas, according to the most recent list at SI.

The top cornerback on our board could go to the Raiders at pick 7. Oregons Christian Gonzalez is one of the most versatile cornerbacks in the league. He moves well for his 62", 201 pound frame. He also forced nine incompletions and notched four interceptions in his first year with Oregon after transferring from Colorado. In Conor Orrs most recent draft , Gonzalez went to Las Vegas.

However, should the Raiders continue their pattern of drafting an offensive lineman in the first round, if Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski is still available at No. 7, it would be hard for the Raiders to pass. Ohio States Paris Johnson Jr. is also an option that should be available for the Raiders. Bettors who invest $100 would make a $250 profit if the Raiders make it three years in a row.

