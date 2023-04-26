Schumer: Senate will vote on ERA

The Senate will vote on the Equal Rights Amendment this week -- 100 years after it was first introduced in Congress -- Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said Monday.

Schumer, speaking at Hunter College in New York, argued that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and efforts to limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone, as well as state-level actions to roll back women's rights, have made the ERA and its protections more critical than ever.

"In this ominous hour of American history, the Equal Rights Amendment has never been as necessary and urgent as it is today," Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday in a statement.

The proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution would guarantee equal rights under the law regardless of sex -- meaning the Constitution would clearly state that women have equal rights as men. While the amendment was introduced in Congress in 1923 by leaders of the suffrage movement, it only passed in March 1972.

In the more than 50 years since, however, the Constitution has not been amended.

To be added to the Constitution, the ERA must receive a two-thirds vote in Congress and then three-fourths of states, or 38, must ratify it on their own. When Congress sent the ERA to the states in 1972 for ratification, it placed a seven-year deadline on the ratification process. That deadline was extended to 1982, but only 35 states ratified it by that time.

The 38-state threshold was met Jan. 27, 2020, when Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA following a revived effort to amend the Constitution that saw Nevada and Illinois also ratify the amendment in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The ratification, however, came decades after a 1982 deadline set by Congress for the necessary three-quarters of states to approve a constitutional amendment.

The courts have repeatedly rejected the argument from proponents that the ERA ratification votes can be valid as the states have missed the deadline. The Senate vote is largely symbolic.

President Joe Biden has previously voiced his support for the amendment, saying in January 2022 that "it is long past time that we put all doubt to rest."

"I am calling on Congress to act immediately to pass a resolution recognizing ratification of the ERA," Biden said when the House announced a resolution to advance the ERA. "As the recently published Office of Legal Counsel memorandum makes clear, there is nothing standing in Congress's way from doing so."