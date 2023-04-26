Simmons reports 1Q gains drop 30%

Simmons First National Corp. reported sagging profits in its first-quarter results Tuesday in efforts to maintain its deposit base while costs to retain depositors escalated.

The Pine Bluff bank reported deposits were up 16% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with the same period last year, and essentially flat from the end of the year. Total deposits were $22.4 billion in the quarter; $22.5 billion at the end of 2022; and $19.4 billion in the first quarter last year.

Deposit levels and liquidity became a primary focus for banks in the first quarter after two major failures fueled by customers closing accounts and pulling out their money. Deposits are the biggest costs for the sector and the most critical funding source to bolster loan growth and investments.

Profits sagged 30% and earnings per share (EPS) of 36 cents fell from 58 cents in the first quarter of last year, dropping below Wall Street consensus of 49 cents. Banking analysts at Stephens Inc. projected 46 cents. Net income in the quarter plunged to $45.6 million compared with $65.1 million a year ago.

Chairman George Makris noted profit was below market expectations but pointed out the bank has taken a cautious approach to bolster its capital position and asset quality.

"We are very optimistic about the way we have established our company on the go-forward [basis]," Makris said Thursday on a conference call with the investment community. "We have spent the last 10 years diversifying our company to get to this point in uncertain times."

As for the slumping net income, Makris said the bank is being careful with the potential for an economic downturn looming.

"We believe, primarily, that's a result of our conservative nature and our provision for uncertain times to come," Makris said of the profit margin." I think we are well-positioned regardless of what happens in the marketplace today to react and still take care of our customers."

In the quarter, Simmons increased provisions for loan and investment losses by $24.2 million to reflect loan growth, worsened national economic models and nonperforming corporate bonds in the securities portfolio. About $13.3 of the provision was related to decreases in the value of the bonds, including two nonperforming bonds.

Net interest income (NII) dropped 8% from the fourth quarter of 2022 to $177.8 million for the period ending March 31. Deposit costs in the quarter were 1.58%, a 55% increase from the fourth quarter. Costs were 0.14% in the first quarter of 2022.

Those increases are fueled by more competitive market conditions as larger depositors shift investments to generate higher returns, which are created as the Federal Reserve Bank continues to raise interest rates to dampen inflation.

"That's a natural event as rates rise," Chief Financial Officer Jay Brogdon said Tuesday in an interview. "Individual or commercial customers ... have other opportunities to put their money to work at higher rates."

Stephens Inc. analyst Matt Olen applauded the company's "excellent cost controls" in the quarter while noting troubles with net interest income, where "headwinds drove an EPS miss to consensus forecast," he wrote in a report Tuesday. "We expect continued NII headwinds in the near term to be partially offset by incremental expense management."

Simmons, Brogdon said, has a stable deposit base generally made of smaller depositors in the consumer and commercial segments. "I feel like we've got a lot of strengths on the deposit side of our balance sheet," he said. "We feel really, really good about the deposit stability in our bank."

Average deposit size is $25,000, significantly lower than the $250,000 the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. fully guarantees to cover in the event of a bank failure. Commercial-account deposits average $90,000.

Brogdon said Simmons can easily cover uninsured deposits -- with the ability to secure twice as much money as would be needed. The bank has access to $10 billion in funding to cover $5.2 billion in uninsured deposits. "This is a moment in time when liquidity is a key concern in the industry and we have a really strong liquidity position here," he said.

Interest expense increased $29.7 million from the fourth quarter, primarily driven by the competitive interest rate environment and the migration to higher rate deposit products, the bank reported.

"While the continued challenges from rising interest rates, coupled this quarter with heightened market volatility, brought amplified attention to the financial services industry, our focus remained on the fundamentals that have served us well during our 120-year history," Bob Fehlman, Simmons' chief executive officer, said in the financial report. "Deposit levels were stable, further highlighting the granularity of our deposit base, as well as the long-term relationships we have with many of our customers."

Loans in the quarter reached $16.5 billion, up 38% from the same period last year and a slight uptick from $16.1 billion at the end of 2022. Total assets increased to $27.6 billion in the first quarter, up from $24.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Simmons projected "loan growth to moderate throughout the year given current economic forecasts and as unfunded commitments draw down," the bank said in its announcement. Unfunded commitments are loans under contract but the borrower has not drawn on the entire funding amount.

The company said it will implement initiatives to cut $15 million in annual expenses by the end of the year to help increase profits and noted it has "significantly expanded digital solutions focused on deposit gathering."

Simmons did not repurchase stock in the first quarter and has authorization to spend $80 million on shares under a proposal approved last year.

The lender operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons stock closed down nearly 6% at $15.47.