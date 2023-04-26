Trial set for uncle of Crawford County jail inmate who died





VAN BUREN -- The uncle of a Crawford County jail inmate who died in October from a reported drug overdose will have a jury trial at 9 a.m. July 25 at the county courthouse on criminal charges related to his nephew's death.

David Alverson Sr.'s trial date was set during a pre-trial hearing in the county Circuit Court on April 4, court records state.

Alverson, 50, of Fort Smith, was charged with one felony count of manslaughter Dec. 13, according to court records. He was also charged with being a habitual offender.

Alverson pleaded not guilty to the charge Dec. 14, court records show. Prosecutor Kevin Holmes added two more felony charges against Alverson on March 14: introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person (schedule I-III) and possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

A probable cause affidavit says Van Buren police arrested Alverson and Jacob Allen Jones, 26, of Van Buren in connection with "warrants and other charges" on Oct. 14. Jones was found unresponsive in the county jail and was pronounced dead at a hospital Oct. 15.

Jimmy Damante, sheriff at the time, identified Alverson as Jones' uncle.



