A man from Stuttgart died after a crash in White County on Sunday morning, a crash report said.

22-year-old James Bell died after the 2014 Nissan Rogue he was driving on U.S. 67 ran off the road into a median and struck an overpass pillar, a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police said.

The crash happened near mile-marker 45 of U.S. 67 in Searcy around 6:20 a.m., the report said.

Troopers at the scene said the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.