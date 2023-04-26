Tyson Foods cutting corporate jobs

Tyson Foods is eliminating about 10% of its corporate jobs and 15% of its senior leadership roles, Chief Executive Officer Donnie King told employees in a memo Wednesday.

Regulatory filings indicate Tyson had about 6,000 corporate employees in the United States as of Oct. 1, according to media reports.

Meetings with the selected employees will be this week, King said in the memo.

"We will drive efficiency by focusing on fewer initiatives with greater intensity and removing duplication of work," King said.

The job cuts are part of a larger cost-cutting initiative for Tyson. An unknown number of corporate employees in Illinois and South Dakota departed the company last year after Tyson announced plans to move all corporate jobs to Springdale.

Tyson shares fell 65 cents, or 1%, to close Wednesday at $60.35.



