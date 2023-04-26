UAPB hosts federal civil-rights official

The nation's first woman and first African American leader of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division spread the message of voting importance at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Tuesday.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke talked to an audience of students and campus leaders at the S.J. Parker 1890 Extension Complex during a tour of the state, which also included a community listening session with local leaders at The ARTSpace on Main. Clarke made stops at Little Rock Central High School, Philander Smith College and Willie Hinton Community Center in Little Rock on Monday.

"[Remind] your family members to also turn out and vote," the New York native said. "And talk about the history of the Justice Department, founded in 1870 and [how] some of the first cases were taking the KKK [Ku Klux Klan] on because they didn't want Black people to vote. And here we are in 2023, still fighting similar battles. I would hope that one takeaway that all of you will take from today is that the power of your vote, the power of your voice, are the most important tools that we have to influence and shape our democracy."

Clarke took part in a fireside-style chat with Mar'Tavius Proctor, a Dollarway High School graduate and UAPB criminal justice major, on the 150th anniversary of the university's founding. Clarke told citizens of the "special place" Pine Bluff has in the nation's history, as Blacks protested segregated streetcars by boycotting them in 1903. A similar protest by students of then-Arkansas AM&N College resulted in sit-ins at the Woolworth's lunch counter for days in 1963, she mentioned.

Clarke told the audience she made a presentation to the Senate Judiciary Committee as it studied the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021, which establishes which states and political subdivisions must obtain preapproval from the Department of Justice or U.S. District Court for D.C. before making legal changes that would affect voting rights.

"It's a bill that would have helped to strengthen the Voting Rights Act [of 1965] and given us more tools to help beat back voting discrimination we know is against us today," Clarke said. The most recent action on the bill came in August 2021, when it passed the House 219-212.

At the present, Clarke said, the Department of Justice is working to fulfill the goals of the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education (of Topeka, Kan.) ruling in the Supreme Court that segregation in public schools violated the 14th amendment. Little Rock became an epicenter of the Civil Rights Movement three years later when nine Black students known as the Little Rock Nine integrated Central High amid an angry crowd.

"We currently have two open matters in Arkansas where we are working to ensure that school districts comply with desegregation orders put forth by the court," Clarke said. "Attorneys of the Civil Rights Division work day in and day out to honor the heroic first steps of the Little Rock Nine."

Clarke also mentioned her attorney's involvement in the prosecution of Derek Chauvin and three fellow Minneapolis police officers in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd that set off a worldwide racial reckoning, and their indictment of four Louisville, Ky., police officers accused of killing emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor earlier that month.

A student asked Clarke how difficult it is to differentiate between "Stand Your Ground" laws that lead to controversial shooting deaths and hate crimes.

"Every incident requires you investigate thoroughly, that you leave no stone unturned, you conduct interviews," Clarke responded. "Can something be prosecuted as a hate crime? Can something be prosecuted federally as it allows us to hold law enforcement officers accountable?"

Another student asked how Clarke avoids burnout from her job.

"Self-care is important, finding time to recharge ... [I] clear my head when I'm able to make the time," Clarke answered. "It's challenging work, difficult work, but I like it."