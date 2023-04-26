U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith set to open to public July 1

FORT SMITH -- The U.S. Marshals Museum announced it will open to the public July 1 after more than 16 years of fundraising, design, construction and installation.

The U.S. Marshals Service selected Fort Smith as the permanent home for its national museum in 2007, according to a museum news release Tuesday. Volunteers, staff, community leaders and elected representatives from throughout the state and country have worked with the Marshals Service since then to complete the project.

"To say we're excited would be a vast understatement," Doug Babb, chairman of the museum's board, said in the news release. "It's truly gratifying to see the work of so many different people who have dedicated their time and resources to this effort come to fruition. This will be a jewel for Fort Smith, the state of Arkansas and the country."

Fort Smith voters rejected a proposal in March 2019 to levy a nine-month, 1% sales tax to pay for the museum's completion. Construction of the main museum building, which consists of about 53,000 square feet at 789 Riverfront Drive along the Arkansas River, was completed in January 2020.

The museum's exterior is characterized by a modified star-shaped design signifying the star badge U.S. marshals wear, according to the release. Its interior will feature five galleries that will educate guests about the role the marshals have played in upholding the rule of law. The galleries are titled "To Be a Marshal," "The Campfire," "Frontier Marshals," "A Changing Nation" and "Modern Marshals."

The museum's National Learning Center will combine the exhibit experience with educational programming focused on the U.S. Constitution, the rule of law and civic literacy, and it will use a variety of resources to engage audiences, the news release states. Guests will also be able to visit the Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor to pay tribute to the more than 350 marshals killed in the line of duty since 1789.

"I'm so excited to have the chance to lead this amazing group of people who have worked so diligently to reach this point," Ben Johnson, museum president and CEO, said in the news release.

"The museum will inspire Americans across the country -- both now and for future generations -- to live with the core values of the U.S. Marshals Service: justice, integrity and service. Now it's time to welcome the world through our doors."

Johnson has said the museum's exhibit design team first arrived with material for its permanent exhibit gallery March 6. The museum has slightly more than 18,000 square feet of permanent exhibit space.

Johnson estimated Tuesday the exhibit installation process is about 60% complete. The museum wanted to ensure it achieved a certain degree of progress in this regard before announcing an opening date.

"We asked all the different vendors what their thought was about a July 1 opening date," Johnson said. "A few weeks ago we had that conversation, and everyone said, 'Yep, we're on track, let's go.'"

Babb said in January that Thinkwell Group, a Los Angeles company, has been coordinating with about 60 or 70 vendors across the United States and Canada to design and build the exhibits. The museum signed a $7.8 million contract with Thinkwell in November 2021.

Johnson said the museum is also working to hire staff. Prior to the exhibits arriving, the Little Rock-based CDI Contractors completed the "vast, vast majority" of the necessary work in the museum to accommodate them.

The U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation has to raise about $2.5 million to complete its approximately $50 million capital campaign, according to Johnson. The money will be used to pay certain outstanding balances on exhibit installations that will come through later this year, as well as furniture, fixtures and equipment needed for the building. It will also help cover operating expenses when the museum opens.

Babb has said the cost of the exhibits increased due to inflation and supply chain issues, along with other factors, that came after the museum signed the Thinkwell contract.





Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson started Aug. 22 as the U.S. Marshals Museums president and CEO after a national search. He previously served as vice president of museum experience for the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport, Iowa. He was also executive director of the Glenn H. Curtiss Museum in Hammondsport, N.Y.

Source: U.S. Marshals Museum







