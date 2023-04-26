Whole Hog Baseball Podcast: Analyzing Arkansas' four-game losing streak

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Whole Hog Baseball Podcast: Analyzing Arkansas' four-game losing streakby Matt Jones | Today at 2:58 p.m.
Arkansas center fielder Tavian Josenberger (12) celebrates Friday, April 14, 2023, after hitting a two-run home run scoring shortstop John Bolton during the third inning against Tennessee at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. .(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT