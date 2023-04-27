14 applicants Arkansas Teacher Retirement System’s executive director post

The chiefs of staff for the state Department of Commerce and state Department of Human Services and a former U.S. attorney are among 14 applicants for the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System's executive director post, according to system records.

State Department of Commerce Chief of Staff Jim Hudson, Department of Human Services Chief of Staff Mark White and attorney Bud Cummins, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, submitted applications for the teacher retirement system's executive director post.

The other applicants include the state treasurer's senior investment officer James Pulley, former state Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, who is the executive director of transformational practice at the White River Health System, and Arkansas Tech University governmental affairs director Gina Lockwood, who is a former chief operating officer at the state Department of Education.

Three Arkansas Teacher Retirement officials submitted their applications. They are Real & Alternative Assets Investment Manager Jerry Meyer, Associate Director of Information Technology Mullahalli Manjunath, and Information Systems Manager Michael Lauro Jr.

In mid-March, the teacher retirement system's current executive director, Clint Rhoden, announced his resignation after four and a half years in the post, citing personal reasons. Rhoden's last day as the system's executive director is Friday. The system's deputy director Rod Graves will serve as interim executive director.

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System is state government's largest retirement system with investments valued at about $19.8 billion and more than 100,000 working and retired members.

The salary range for the system's executive director post is from $149,682 to $181,500 a year, and the salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience, according to the advertisement for the job.

Danny Knight, chairman of the system's board of trustees, said Wednesday afternoon trustees are being surveyed to determine when as many trustees as possible can meet to decide upon which candidates will interview.

"I hope we will have someone by July 1," he said, adding that "I'm just saying that as one member of the board."

The system's 15-member board of trustees includes 11 trustees who are elected by the working and retired members of the system; Republican state Auditor Dennis Milligan; Republican state Treasurer Mark Lowery; state Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva; and state Banking Commissioner Susannah Marshall. Oliva and Marshall serve in Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' administration.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazetteobtained the 14 applications for the system's executive director post through a request to the teacher retirement system under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Hudson has served as chief of staff for the state Department of Commerce since January of 2022 and was deputy director and general counsel at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission from January 2019-January 2022, according to his application.

His application shows he previously served as executive pastor of adult discipleship at Fellowship Bible Church; vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Technisource Inc.; general counsel at Staffmark Inc.; a private attorney; and in various human resources and legal posts.

Hudson wrote in his letter dated Sunday to the teacher retirement system's board of trustees that "I am excited about this opportunity and the role I can play in giving back to the public school teachers and staff who made such a difference in my own life.

"My professional background is broad, with service in state government, non-profit organizations, and private business," he wrote. "My goal as a leader is pretty simple: Always keep improving."

Hudson's listed references include state Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther, former state Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston, Arkansas Economic Development Commission Executive Director Clint O'Neal, and lobbyists Rett Hatcher and Julie Mullenix.

White has worked at the Department of Human Services since February 2018 in various administrative posts, including as secretary from October 2022-January 2023, and as director of legal services at the Arkansas Public School Resource Center from October 2016-February 2018, according to his application.

His application shows he has previously worked in a few other posts at the Department of Human Service, as staff attorney at the state Department of Education, a partner in a law firm, an administrative law judge at the Arkansas Workers Compensation Commission, and as regulatory policy liaison for then-Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee. Huckabee is Sanders' father.

White wrote in a letter dated April 16 to the system's board of trustees that "I pride myself on my ability to navigate complex policy and operational issues, leading teams by example through collaboration and communication.

"I have a proven track record of earning the trust of colleagues, clients and legislators by being open, upfront and honest. And I am known for working with calm resolve in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment."

White said he knows that "job number one is reaching out to and taking care of our system members and employers," and he has a personal stake in the system since he and members of his family are members of the system.

He listed former Department of Human Services Secretary Cindy Gillespie; Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton; Rep, Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage; Arkansas State University System Vice President of University Relations Shane Broadway; and former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Chief of Staff Alison Williams as his references.

Cummins has been principal in the Law Offices of Bud Cummins since September 2015 and provides legal, consulting and lobbying services, according to his application.

His application shows he previously served as general counsel/senior advisor at The Circumference Group, principal for Cummins Consulting, and U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas from 2001-2006. He also served as a private attorney, and chief legal counsel under then-Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Besides Huckabee, Cummins listed Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill and Jeff Cox, chief executive officer and founder at The Circumference Group, as references. In 1996, Cummins lost his Republican bid for the 2nd district congressional seat to Democratic candidate Vic Snyder.

In his letter dated Sunday to the system's board of trustees, he wrote that his strengths lie in the areas of fundamental leadership and team building.

"Over five years of employment at an investment firm, I gained experience in the investment field and learned about the functions and policies of ATRS as we actually presented investment opportunities to ATRS," Cummins wrote.

He said he understands the multi-pronged mission of the teacher retirement system to include a high level of service to plan participants, as well as administering the investment process in compliance with governing rules and regulations.

"I respectfully submit that my background in compliance, finance, investment, government, and management uniquely qualifies me for the position of executive director," Cummins wrote.

Pulley has been the senior investment officer at the state treasurer's office since July 2021, according to his application.

His application shows he previously was president and founder at Chickasaw Ventures consulting services, first vice president and vice president at Crews & Associates, and senior vice president at Stephens Insurance Group.

Pulley wrote in a letter dated April 20 to the system's board of trustees that he specializes in forging collaborative relationships and strategic alliances to further organization objectives, spearheading large-scale organizational communication and process improvement initiatives that add to the bottom line results through gains in efficiency and organizational effectiveness, and tackling unique and highly complex asset solutions, and guiding organizations and people with positive leadership.

"My career is rich with examples of how my leadership has been instrumental in identifying and capitalizing on strategy and execution, recognizing and rectifying client issues, leveraging business intelligence to glean valuable insights to secure organizational objectives with diverse stakeholders," he wrote.