The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.
PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 26, 2023
CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON
CV-21-460. Ascentium Capital LLC v. James Marshall, Individually and d/b/a Your Furniture Store, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Wood, JJ., agree.
JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN
CR-22-654. Debert Morgan v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, J., agree.
JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN
CV-22-398. Salem Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Inc.; Nursing Consultants, Inc.; and Michael Morton v. Vicky Diane Jefferson, as Special Administratrix of the Estate of Rhonda Lynn Jefferson, Deceased, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Rhonda Lynn Jefferson, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Thyer and Hixson, JJ., agree.
JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH
CV-21-291. Sex Offender Assessment Committee v. Steven A. Sera, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Circuit court order reversed; administrative agency decision affirmed. Barrett, J., agrees. Brown, J., concurs.
JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON
CV-22-332. Scott Bockholt v. State of Arkansas, Office of Child Support Enforcement, ex rel. Addie Celesta Bockholt, from Benton County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.
JUDGE MIKE MURPHY
CV-22-277. Thomas Spoon and Maria Spoon v. Chester Lee Bolds and Linda Bolds, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.
JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN
CR-22-759. Justin Lawrence v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.
JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT
CV-22-293. Nicolas Lelieur v. State of Arkansas, from Conway County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.
JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER
CR-22-627. Cameron Virgil v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.
JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD
CR-22-422. Charles Burnett v. State of Arkansas, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.