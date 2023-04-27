The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 26, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-21-460. Ascentium Capital LLC v. James Marshall, Individually and d/b/a Your Furniture Store, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-654. Debert Morgan v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-22-398. Salem Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Inc.; Nursing Consultants, Inc.; and Michael Morton v. Vicky Diane Jefferson, as Special Administratrix of the Estate of Rhonda Lynn Jefferson, Deceased, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Rhonda Lynn Jefferson, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Thyer and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-291. Sex Offender Assessment Committee v. Steven A. Sera, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Circuit court order reversed; administrative agency decision affirmed. Barrett, J., agrees. Brown, J., concurs.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-332. Scott Bockholt v. State of Arkansas, Office of Child Support Enforcement, ex rel. Addie Celesta Bockholt, from Benton County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-22-277. Thomas Spoon and Maria Spoon v. Chester Lee Bolds and Linda Bolds, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-759. Justin Lawrence v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-22-293. Nicolas Lelieur v. State of Arkansas, from Conway County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-22-627. Cameron Virgil v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-22-422. Charles Burnett v. State of Arkansas, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.