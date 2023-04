Gurdon, circa 1910: “Chris, Syble, & Willie crossing the street when the picture was made.” Willie would have been the small child holding the womans hand having just crossed the rail tracks that ran next to the Main Street. The expansive building was the Commercial Hotel, which also housed the Bank of Gurdon. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.

Gurdon, circa 1910: "Chris, Syble, & Willie crossing the street when the picture was made." Willie would have been the small child holding the woman's hand having just crossed the rail tracks that ran next to Main Street. The expansive building was the Commercial Hotel, which also housed the Bank of Gurdon. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content