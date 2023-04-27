Ballet Arkansas delays performances

Ballet Arkansas and North Little Rock's tourism agency, heeding forecasts of inclement weather, have postponed the "Ballet Arkansas Presents Live at the Plaza: Culture in Community" series.

The series had been scheduled to start Wednesday and run through Sunday at North Little Rock's Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St.

According to a news release from Ballet Arkansas, the events will be rescheduled to take place sometime this fall.

"Due to the likelihood of rain in the forecast for all but one of our performance dates, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule Live at the Plaza to the fall of 2023," said Catherine Fothergill, Ballet Arkansas' associate artistic director, in the news release. "We look forward to presenting a unique program to kick off the 2023-24 season," which the company will announce on Monday.

The ballet company put on its first Plaza performances in 2022, making use in its choreography of the plaza's stage, water features and open spaces.