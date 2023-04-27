Carin Schoppmeyer: May fundraisers benefit Heart Association, TheatreSquared and more

Mercy Golf Classic

Mercy Health Foundation NWA

1 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. -- The 30th annual Mercy Golf Classic to benefit Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas will be played at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. Information: (479) 338-2990 or nwa_mercy_foundation@mercy.net

a la Carte

Arkansas Children's Northwest

4 5:30 p.m. -- The Arkansas Children's Northwest Auxiliary will play host to a la Carte at the Ledger in Bentonville. The tasting event and online silent auction will benefit Arkansas Children's Northwest. "Guests will enjoy a French-inspired evening complete with live entertainment, food and libations from some of the best restaurants in the region, as well as a premiere silent auction featuring more than 100 items," organizers say. Tickets for general admission are $100 or $225 for VIP. Sponsorships are available beginning at $1,000. Information: (479) 725-2962, acnwauxiliary@archildrens.org or ACNWalacarte.com.

Outrageous Games Day

Arkansas Athletes Outreach

5 8 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Arkansas Athletes Outreach (AAO) will hold Outrageous Games Day at the Whitaker Family Sports Center in Rogers. Kevin Pate, Walmart senior vice president and general merchandise manager, will be the featured speaker at the fundraiser.

Competitions may include dodgeball, HotShot, obstacle course, team trivia and a "Ridiculous Relay," organizers say. Teams are minimum of six and maximum of eight per team, and must include two women. Team registration is $1,000, and sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 442-9979 or aaoteam.org/outrageous-game-day.

Aiming for Zero

Project Zero

5 11 a.m. -- Project Zero will hold the benefit Aiming for Zero tournament at TopGolf in Rogers. "Join Project Zero and help support kids in the Arkansas foster care system waiting to be adopted," organizers say. "There are 292 children and teens in Arkansas that are waiting in foster care to be adopted. Northwest Arkansas has the second highest concentration in Arkansas of kids and teens entering foster care and of those waiting to be adopted."

Prizes at the tournament include a chance to win an elite three-month membership to TopGolf, Project Zero merchandise and a chance at $10,000 in a hole-in-one competition. Tickets begin at $125. Information: (479) 531-1309, Tiphanie@theprojecttzero.org, or theprojectzero.org/events.php.

Cinco de Mayo

First Tee of Northwest Arkansas

5 4-7:30 p.m. -- First Tee of Northwest Arkansas will hold a drop-in Cinco de Mayo celebration and fundraising event at Rendezvous Junction Brewery in Rogers. "We hope you will join us for this fiesta including a live mariachi band, authentic ballet folklorico dancers, tacos and brew as we raise funds for a transportation van to help underserved youth attend our classes and camps at our Lowell Facility," organizers say. Tickets are $75. Information: (479) 419-5807 or randy@firstteenwa.org.

Heather Ridley Fleeman Battle for Hope 5K

Hope Cancer Resources Foundation

6 7:30 a.m. -- The Heather Ridley Fleeman Battle for Hope 5K will be at Old Tiger Stadium Park at 517 Tiger Blvd. in Bentonville. Participants may register at heathersraceforhope.com/register.aspxInformation: (479) 361-5847, hopecancerresources.org or heathersraceforhope.com.

Cinco de Mayo Festival

Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas

6 noon-7 p.m. -- The Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas will host its annual Cinco de Mayo Festival at the Jones Center for Families in Springdale.

"This year come join us and enjoy delicious food from different parts of the world. HWOA's Annual Cinco de Mayo Festival serves the purpose of bringing the community together to enjoy live music and delicious food, but most importantly to embrace each other's cultures and support a good cause -- higher education. All proceeds benefit the HWOA Scholarship Program that not only serves financially but as a guidance for students and their parents in the higher education system," organizers say. Information: (479) 751-9494.

Kentucky Derby Party

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter

6 3-7 p.m. -- Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter will hold its inaugural Kentucky Derby Party at Ledger in Bentonville. "Get your fancy hats and bow ties ready" for the event that will include mint juleps and racing, organizers say. Tickets are $150. Information: Elisabeth Ward, philanthropy director, (479) 795-2417, Ext. 35, or eward@nwacs.org.

Mini Derby

Equestrian Bridges

6 4-8 p.m. -- Equestrian Bridges will host its 11th annual Mini Derby in Rogers. The adults-only benefit will include live mini horse racing, live music, silent auction, local food trucks, open bar, mint juleps and prizes for fanciest hat or bow tie. Kentucky Derby attire recommended.

All proceeds stay in Northwest Arkansas to support Equestrian Bridges, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides children, individuals and families with physical, mental and emotional healing through Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies (EAAT), organizers say.

Tickets are $120-$1,200, and sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 301-2814, info@equestrianbridges.org or equestrianbridges.org.

Noon2Moon

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve

6 8 a.m. and noon --The second annual Noon2Moon endurance mountain bike race to benefit Coler Mountain Bike Preserve will be a six- or 12-hour race. Participants may race solo or as a team. The 12-hour race begins at 8 a.m. and the six-hour at noon.

New categories have been added, including a corporate challenge. "Race with your business teammates against other local companies for bragging rights while giving back to Coler."

Fun at the Campground will take place at the campground at Coler, where racers will start/finish "while spectators can check out the vendors and heckle the racers. Cow bells and costumes are encouraged." Riders may compete in Support a Rider with a prize awarded to the top fundraiser. Information: noon2moonrace.com.

Dog Days of Summer

Humane Society of the Ozarks

7 noon-4 p.m. -- Dogs are welcome to Dog Days of Summer at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale. Supporters will be able to enjoy the winery's 60 acres, and 10 percent of food and wine sales will benefit the society. Admission is free. There will be a silent auction, adoptable pets, door prizes and more. Information: (479) 444-7837 or hsozarks.org.

Birdies Fore Babies

Mercy Health Foundation Fort Smith

8 -- Hardscrabble Country Club "Birdies Fore Babies Golf Classic supports Mercy Fort Smith's Maternal Child Services, including our Level IIIa NICU." This four-person scramble includes a morning and afternoon shotgun flight. Golfers will experience the historic Hardscrabble Country Club and enjoy lunch on the premier golf course. Information: mercyhealthfoundation.net/FortSmith.

Fincher Run, Bike, Walk, Youth Run

Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life

13 6:30 a.m. registration -- The 25th annual Kendrick Fincher Run, Bike, Walk and Youth Run will be at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers. "Whether you're looking for a 5K to finish with your friends, a longer 13K, or an untimed 13K cycle, we've got it all. The kids will enjoy the Youth run or Toddler Trot ... and then stick around for refreshments, character appearances, and our FUN ZONE."

Information: (479) 986-9960 or kendrickfincher.org.

Go Red for Women

American Heart Association

16 9 a.m.-1 p.m. -- The American Heart Association Go Red for Women fundraiser will be held at the Rogers Convention Center. Dave and Jenny Marrs of HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous" will be the keynote speakers.

"The Go Red for Women experience continues to be the cornerstone of the Go Red for Women movement in local communities. This empowering gathering focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke, shares stories of people impacted by this issue and raises critically needed funds to support research and education initiatives," organizers say. Tickets are $150. Information: NWAGoRed.heart.org.

Gala for Education

TheatreSquared

18 6 p.m. -- The TheatreSquared Gala for Education and Access will be at the Fayetteville Public Library. The evening will include a command performance by Santino Fontana and presentation of the 2022 Arts Advocate Award. Tickets for the cocktail attire event start at $185, and tables for eight start at $2,000. Information: (479) 445-6333.

Chefs in the Garden

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

23 5-8:30 p.m. -- The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville will play host to the 15th annual Chefs in the Garden benefit.

"Guests can enjoy the beauty of the garden while listening to live music, sipping on local libations, watching cooking demonstrations by the area's finest chefs, and sampling their tasty creations," organizers say.

This year's Honorary Chef is Maudie Schmitt of Cafe Rue Orleans in Fayetteville.

Tickets for the garden party casual attire event are $75 for members, $90 for nonmembers and are available for purchase at bgozarks.org. Proceeds support the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, and a portion of each ticket sale will also benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. The rain or shine event is for guests 21 and older.

Information: (479) 750-2620 or bgozarks.org.

Tour de BBQ

Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas

27 7 a.m. -- The Tour de BBQ Charity Bike Ride to benefit Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas, in partnership with Bentonville Bike Fest, will consist of 62-, 30- and 7-mile hard surface bike rides on the Razorback Greenway. "We will have BBQ stops at the turn-around mileage markers, but at finish line we will have a block party where you will be able to enjoy multiple BBQ vendors, drinks, music, and community booths," organizers say. The rides will begin at KeyPoint Church in Bentonville. Registration for the event is $35-$55. Information: osborn.rachel.n@gmail.com or https://tourdenwa.com.

