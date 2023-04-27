"Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; ..."--William Butler Yeats, 1919

We often hear that our country, far from being the United States of America, is divided as never before. Excluding the time when seceding states created the short-lived Confederate States of America, that may be true. Without doubt, we are now a people deeply divided politically, socially, culturally, and economically.

Some suggest we gather around a common set of Christian beliefs, but our "founding fathers" were never united in that way. Among those who embraced Christianity were adherents to identities ranging from Anglican to Catholic and Congregationalist to Quaker. Rhode Island began as a breakaway Baptist territory. Our National Cathedral is now an Episcopal institution. Some of our founders were Deists. Some were skeptical, and some held no religious beliefs. They did agree that we should have no "establishment of religion."

Still, wisdom embedded in the words of our founding documents and a phrase offered by one of our most revered presidents might offer a way toward common ground. Consider three principles to be found in phrases recited in practically every American history textbook ever circulated.

The first is from our Declaration of Independence, issued in 1776: "... all men are created equal." In this age, can we agree that means all of us are equal before the law of our land? If so, it's a place to start.

The second is from the preamble to our United States Constitution, ratified in 1789. The very reason given to adopt that document was "in order to form a more perfect union." The text of the document itself describes how it could be amended and how our body of laws could be adapted as our people continually strive toward ideals of justice and opportunity for all citizens. Will we ever achieve a perfect union? Since we are mere humans, probably not. Will we ever stop trying? We must not.

Finally, take in something Abraham Lincoln said in his first inaugural address in 1861, while we were in the early stages of our so-called Civil War. Even then, he looked toward a time when we might be guided by "the better angels of our nature." He was calling on us to look inside ourselves for ways to heal instead of destroy, to practice service more than greed, to work toward coming together instead of finding reasons to split apart.

If we took these words to heart, could we find ourselves a "center" that can hold? Others might describe a better remedy for our divisiveness. This is only one offering.

But we must find common ground, or we will lose everything our founding mothers and fathers meant us to inherit.

Charley Sandage lives in Mountain View.