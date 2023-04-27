Key earns Article of the Year award

Adam Key of the University of Arkansas at Monticello received the Journal of Communication Pedagogy Article of the Year Award.

Key recently obtained the award from the Central States Communication Association for his article, "Sounds About White: Critiquing the NCA Standards for Public Speaking Competency."

Key is an assistant professor of communication and the director of the Master of Fine Arts in Debate and Communication program at UAM, according to a news release.

"While the communication discipline has made significant strides toward being anti-racist, it was important to me to examine the place where almost every college student interacts with us: the Public Speaking class," Key said. "My research demonstrates that we demand students talk in a way normalized by the white upper-middle class to get good grades. I'm thrilled that my work is being recognized and hopeful it makes an impact."

Dean Steven Harper of the School of Arts and Humanities at UAM congratulated Key.

"This is an exceptional honor. It is a recognition of both Dr. Key's own outstanding work, as well as the intellectual vitality fostered by UAM," Harper said.

NAACP sets town hall today on tax election

The Political Action Committee of the Pine Bluff Branch NAACP invites the community to a town hall meeting to discuss the Go Forward Pine Bluff tax proposals. This meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. today at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St.

NAACP recently voted to oppose the imposition of the new GFPB tax, i.e., five-eighths cent renewal and new three-eighths sales tax. The branch opposes the initiative because it imposes an unfair economic development tax and represents a failed public-private partnership, according to a news release.

Guests include Sen. Stephanie Flowers, Rep. Vivian Flowers, Rep. Ken Ferguson and The Divine Nine.

"At our town hall meeting, you'll have the opportunity to gain knowledge of the Go Forward Tax Initiative on the ballot May 9th. Get your questions answered," the spokesman said.

The discussion will be followed by a period of questions and answers. This event is free and open to the public. Details: Pine Bluff Branch NAACP President Ivan Whitfield, (870) 643-7252, or Michael McCray, (870) 543-0024.

Fire department to host junior camp

The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will sponsor a Junior Fire Camp from June 12-16 for boys and girls 11-13 years old.

The free camp will be held Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center (old public library) at the civic center, 1 Convention Center Drive.

The camp is designed for youth to experience what it's like to be a firefighter as well as learn about fire safety. The session will be taught by Pine Bluff firefighters and will feature hands-on activities and interactive learning sessions, according to a press release.

Students will learn about fire department organization, 9-1-1 dispatch, structure fire suppression tactics, truck operations, basic first aid, and hands only CPR. They will also take tours of the local fire stations and other city sites.

The fire department wants parents to know the camp is limited to the first 15 eligible applicants; mandatory registration and liability are waivers required; camp shirts will be provided; sunscreen is encouraged; and water will be provided.

On June 12-15, snack and lunch will be provided and on June 16, a barbecue supper will be held. Registration is open. For details, visit the website: www.pineblufffire.com or call (870) 730-2048. The contact person is Lt. Larry Murray.

High school athletes to be honored

MidSouth Sports and Education Group will host the Benjamin Anderson Leadership Awards ceremony at 5 p.m. today at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff STEM Building.

"Named after Benjamin Anderson, a 4-year letterman from UAPB, the award recognizes the recipients for their athletic and academic accomplishments," according to a news release.

Honorees are:

Wyatt Buchanan (8-Man), sophomore, Izard County High School

Luke King (2A), senior, Hazen High School

Brandon Scott (3A), senior, Charleston High School

Cedric Simmons (4A), senior, Malvern High School

Achilles Ringo (5A), junior, Mills University Studies High School

Kel Busby (6A), senior, Pulaski Academy High School

Jordan Walker (7A), sophomore, Bryant High School